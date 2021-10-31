Bhai Dooj 2021: Unique Gift Ideas To Shower Love On Your Sibling This Festive Season

The festivities of Diwali are marked with pomp and fervour across the country, with people rejoicing the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The five-day festivities begin with Dhanteras and conclude with Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates the precious bond between siblings.

While many resort to gifting a pack of sweets or cash envelopes, some are now buying thoughtful gifts for their loved ones. From eco-friendly Bamboo plants, gift cards or customised clothes and accessories, here is a list of Bhai Dooj gifts that would make for the perfect reflection of love this festive season. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Saturday, November 6.

Bhai Dooj 2021: Unique gifts for brothers

Gift card

When in doubt about your sibling's likings, a gift card provides for the perfect resort. Giving a gift card from any store of your choice is a smart option with which your sibling can purchase any apparel from a clothing brand or an online shopping site. The card can be used anywhere provided you load a specific amount of money in it.

Customised clothes, accessories

Personalised items are the new gifting fad among the common folk. From mugs, pillow covers, bed sheets, or even clothes and accessories, personal touch speaks volumes about the intricate bond you share with your sibling. A lot of online stores, Instagram pages curate such gift pieces and deliver them across the country, if you order well in time.

Bluetooth speaker

The tech-savvy generation demands easy to use, portable electronic gadgets for everyday use. With music being an important part of any festival or celebration, an amplifier and loudspeaker with Bluetooth wireless connectivity is a must. Available at reasonable rates on various online shopping platforms, they are a raging hit among many youngsters.

Smartwatch

Another electronic gadget making the cut is a smartwatch, which not only looks stylish but reeks utility. Available in various sizes, with exquisite band detailing, they also keep one's health in check by keeping a count of their heart rate, steps among other things. One can also receive calls, navigate and even find track their phone's location with the smart innovation. However, other options like boxes full of sweets and chocolates, potted plants, dry fruits, cookie hampers, among others would also fill your sibling with delight.

(IMAGE: PTI)