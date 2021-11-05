Bhai Dooj has arrived, signalling the end of the Diwali celebrations. This festival, which is similar to Rakshabandhan, is celebrated amongst brothers and sisters. While the brother offers the sister a gift, the sister applies tika on the brother's forehead and wishes for his well-being. On several occasions, the sister is also prepared with a return gift.

So, instead of giving them the same old chocolates and sweets on this day of sibling bonding, give them something different this time. Here's a list of some fantastic and unusual gift ideas for your sibling on Bhai Dooj.

5 Best Bhai Dooj Gifts Ideas for Brother

Smart Watch

(Image: Unsplash)

One of the smartest gifts one may offer to a millennial sibling is a smartwatch. This is not only fashionable but also practical. There are a variety of smartwatches available on the market nowadays from which to pick. They differ in price, making it easy to find one that fits your budget.

Gym Equipment

(Image: Unsplash)

One of the sweetest ways of praying for your brother's good health on Bhai dooj is to give him home gym equipment. Yes, if your brother is a gym enthusiast who enjoys being fit and healthy, prepare a surprise gift for him that includes home gym equipment, which will make him jump with excitement.

Perfume Hamper

(Image: Unsplash)

Because it is something that the receiver may wear every day, giving someone a perfume is considered a symbol of affection. Thus, the greatest Bhai Dooj hamper would be an excellent collection of perfumes that would offer a new spectrum of aromas to your brother's collection. Furthermore, he will be reminded of you every time he uses those perfumes.

Bluetooth speaker

(Image: Unsplash)

One of the best new age gifts to give your brother or sister is a Bluetooth speaker. It is available in a variety of price ranges and even in an environmentally friendly version. So place your order right now.

Customised Mugs

(Image: @belovstore/Instagram)

Customized mugs are one of the sweetest and most adorable gift ideas you can give to your loved ones. You can personalise a plain mug with phrases like "My brother is my hero" or anything else you'd like to give your brother as a gift. On online gift portals, you may find the most extravagant and beautiful collection of personalised mugs.