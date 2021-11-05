Quick links:
Bhai Dooj has arrived, signalling the end of the Diwali celebrations. This festival, which is similar to Rakshabandhan, is celebrated amongst brothers and sisters. While the brother offers the sister a gift, the sister applies tika on the brother's forehead and wishes for his well-being. On several occasions, the sister is also prepared with a return gift.
So, instead of giving them the same old chocolates and sweets on this day of sibling bonding, give them something different this time. Here's a list of some fantastic and unusual gift ideas for your sibling on Bhai Dooj.
One of the smartest gifts one may offer to a millennial sibling is a smartwatch. This is not only fashionable but also practical. There are a variety of smartwatches available on the market nowadays from which to pick. They differ in price, making it easy to find one that fits your budget.
One of the sweetest ways of praying for your brother's good health on Bhai dooj is to give him home gym equipment. Yes, if your brother is a gym enthusiast who enjoys being fit and healthy, prepare a surprise gift for him that includes home gym equipment, which will make him jump with excitement.
Because it is something that the receiver may wear every day, giving someone a perfume is considered a symbol of affection. Thus, the greatest Bhai Dooj hamper would be an excellent collection of perfumes that would offer a new spectrum of aromas to your brother's collection. Furthermore, he will be reminded of you every time he uses those perfumes.
One of the best new age gifts to give your brother or sister is a Bluetooth speaker. It is available in a variety of price ranges and even in an environmentally friendly version. So place your order right now.
Customized mugs are one of the sweetest and most adorable gift ideas you can give to your loved ones. You can personalise a plain mug with phrases like "My brother is my hero" or anything else you'd like to give your brother as a gift. On online gift portals, you may find the most extravagant and beautiful collection of personalised mugs.