Bhai Dooj Rangoli Ideas: Check Out Simple Rangoli Ideas For Bhai Dooj 2021 Celebrations

The festival of Bhai Dooj is the celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters. Much like its counterpart Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha, a day after Diwali, which falls on the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 5. Bhai Dooj is celebrated in every Hindu household quite enthusiastically. One of the much-awaited festivals, in this festival sisters pray for the safety of their brothers. However, they do not tie a rakhi on their brother's wrists. Here we've got your Bhai Dooj rangoli ideas for this year.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Rangoli ideas

Oil or acrylic paints rangoli

It is not necessary to make a rangoli with colours or flowers. A beautiful design can also be made with temporary or permanent paint with the use of acrylic or oil paint. This also makes the rangoli look vibrant and shiny.

Coloured rice rangoli

Several beautiful rangoli designs can also be made with rice. The designs require a few materials that are easily available in every household such as rice and food colour. By adding a few drops of food colour in a small amount of rice can do the work. Different colours of rice grains can make a beautiful and creative rangoli.

Various lentils

Lentils are present in every household and they can be used to make a rangoli. With a variety of lentils, an artistic rangoli can be made. Thus, it is also recommended to collect the lentils a day after to avoid wastage.

Diyas

Diyas which are painted in different colours can be arranged in a particular pattern to make a beautiful rangoli. Making a rangoli with diyas can save time and is also very easy to make. One can also add some candles to bring out the true essence of the rangoli.

Flowers and leaves

Flowers and leaves make gorgeous rangoli by placing them in various patterns. For different colours, various flowers can be used and leaves can also be taken into use to add some green colour to the rangoli.

