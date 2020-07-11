All You Need To Know About Bhanu Saptami's History, Meaning, Significance And Celebration

Bhanu Saptami is devoted to the Lord Surya (Sun God) and is celebrated in the months of Margashirsh, Kartik, Jyeshth, Phalgun, and Magh of the Hindu calendar during the Shukla Paksha. The holy day is observed on every Saptami of the month, i.e. the seventh day of waxing lunar moon, which falls on a Sunday. Bhanu Saptami is also popularly known as Surya Saptami or Vyavasvathma Saptami. Read to know about the history, significance and celebration of Bhanu Saptami in detail.

Bhanu Saptami History

Bhanu Saptami holds a lot of importance in the Hindu religion. According to ancestral beliefs, it is believed that on the eve of this sacred day, Lord Surya made his very first appearance on the chariot of seven horses. Out of various other Saptamis, Bhanu Saptami holds great auspiciousness and is also widely celebrated in the regions of Southern India and Western India.

Bhanu Saptami's Meaning

Bhanu is one of the names of the Sun God. When a Saptami falls on a Sunday, it is known as Bhanu Saptami. Lord Surya is deemed as the king of all the planets and thus this day holds great significance in the Hindu mythology. Bhanu Saptami is observed in the months of Magh, Falguna, Jyeshta, Kartik and also Margashirsh. However, the most auspicious Bhanu Saptami falls in the month of Magh and is called Ratha Saptami or Magh Saptami.

Significance of Bhanu Saptami

Bhanu Saptami signifies the day when the Sun God ascended on earth on his golden chariot of seven horses. The arrival of Lord Surya is believed to have brought life on the planet. The seven horses that draw the golden chariot denote the seven rays of Sun. Aruna is the charioteer of Lord Surya and is the one who shields the earth from the blazing heat of the Sun. Lord Surya is known as the creator of all beings and is also called the Lord of health and vitality.

Bhanu Saptami Celebration

On the auspicious day of Bhanu Saptami, a Mahabhishek of Lord Surya is performed by the devotees after Sun's rays fall on the Surya Yantra. Along with the Mahabhishek, devotees also recite Aditya Hridyam and other Surya Strotras to worship the deity. It is widely believed that people who worship the Sun God on this day are bestowed with good health, wealth and longevity.

