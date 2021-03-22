Bihar Diwas 2021 Theme, History And Significance - Restoring The Pride Of Bihar

This year marks the 109th year of Bihar Diwas. This day is declared as a public holiday in Bihar while students and educational bodies are encouraged to organise cultural programmes to mark the day. Let's understand the history and significance of this day and what the theme for 2021 is.

Bihar Diwas 2021 Theme

CM Nitish Kumar has coined the Bihar Diwas 2021 theme as 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali'. Typically, the day is celebrated with people engaging in cultural events. However, keeping in mind the pandemic and the increasing number of COVID cases, the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has announced that there won't be any gatherings to mark the day. However, a small-scale function will be held at Gyan Bhawan on this occasion that will be run through video-conferencing, which will then be telecasted live for the citizens. Reportedly, only 100 officials of the education department and 100 students will be allowed to attend the function.

Bihar Diwas History and Significance

March 22, 1912, marks the formation of the state of Bihar when the British government first disassociated the region from Bengal and made it an independent state. A large set of people also remember this day for the Battle of Buxar between the joint forces of the Mughal King Shah Alam II Nawab of Awadh and Nawab of Bengal against the East India Company that was fought in 1764. Though it was followed by a sad state of circumstances with the loss of the Mughals and the Nawabs, this event is considered as the stepping stone towards freedom.

This day is not only celebrated within the confines of Bihar but also in neighbouring cities and countries abroad by Biharis. Special meals are cooked and served during this day while the people associating with the Bihari culture indulge in revisiting the folklore and tuning into folk music. The newer generations are educated by the elderly about the struggles their ancestors had to put up with to instate their rights.