Bihar Diwas Quotes, Wishes, Images You Can Send To Family And Friends To Celebrate The Day

Bihar Diwas is celebrated each year on March 22. This is the day the state of independent Bihar was formed. The state was originally a part of the Bengal Presidency but was declared an independent state on this day in 1912. The state government of Bihar declares this day a public holiday. Institutions such as government offices, schools and colleges remain closed in celebration of Bihar Diwas. Many events are organised on this day to commemorate the formation of Bihar state. Here are some Bihar Diwas wishes you can use to send to your family and loved ones.

Bihar Diwas Quotes and Wishes

Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blend, may this day distributes the message of both. Happy Bihar Day 2021

Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of our Bihar, wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas.

Wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas 2021

Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever. Happy Bihar Diwas

Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Day

In Hindi

à¤¸à¥€à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥€ à¤­à¥‚à¤®à¤¿ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ , à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¤œà¤¨à¤• à¤•à¥€ à¤¨à¤—à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤—à¤‚à¤—à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¤…à¤œà¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤! à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¥¤

à¤šà¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤—à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¸ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ , à¤…à¤¶à¥‹à¤• à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¤²à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ , à¤®à¤—à¤§ à¤•à¤¾ à¤†à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤…à¤œà¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤! à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¥¤

à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤•à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤°à¥‡à¤£à¥ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤²à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤œà¥à¤žà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µà¤¤ à¤®à¤¨à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤…à¤œà¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤! à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤

à¤œà¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤•à¤¨ à¤¨ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥¤ à¤µà¤¹à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥¤à¥¤à¥¤

Bihar Diwas Images

#à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤°_à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸

Being a #Bihari myself feel proud,not even single corner of the world has left where Bihari toiling hard. Heartiest Congratulations to all Biharis on the day of #BiharDiwas , the day to rememorise the contribution of Bihar in country building.

Happy Bihar Diwas ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/XoFvMZBbIs — Gaurav Jha (@Gaurav_jha13) March 22, 2021

Salute motherland who produce numberous IAS, IPS & engineer ♥ï¸ðŸ¥³#BiharDiwas pic.twitter.com/piM584VkSC — Nishant ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Nishantchant) March 22, 2021

