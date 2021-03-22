Last Updated:

Bihar Diwas Quotes, Wishes, Images You Can Send To Family And Friends To Celebrate The Day

Bihar Day is celebrated each year on March 22 to mark the formation of the independent state of Bihar. Read on for some Bihar Diwas quotes, wishes and images.

bihar diwas quotes

Bihar Diwas is celebrated each year on March 22. This is the day the state of independent Bihar was formed. The state was originally a part of the Bengal Presidency but was declared an independent state on this day in 1912. The state government of Bihar declares this day a public holiday. Institutions such as government offices, schools and colleges remain closed in celebration of Bihar Diwas. Many events are organised on this day to commemorate the formation of Bihar state. Here are some Bihar Diwas wishes you can use to send to your family and loved ones.

Bihar Diwas Quotes and Wishes 

  • Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blend, may this day distributes the message of both. Happy Bihar Day 2021
  • Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of our Bihar, wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas.
  • Wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas 2021
  • Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever. Happy Bihar Diwas
  • Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Day

In Hindi 

  • à¤…à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®,à¤œà¥à¤žà¤¾à¤¨,à¤¸à¤­à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾,à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥ƒà¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤®à¥‡à¤Ÿà¤¨à¥‡ à¤”à¤° à¤¸à¤¹à¥‡à¤œ à¤•à¤° à¤°à¤–à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤§à¤°à¤¤à¥€ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤‚à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤-à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤

  • à¤¹à¤® à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¤° à¤œà¤¾ à¤¸à¤•à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤ªà¤° à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¤° à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤œà¤¾ à¤¸à¤•à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚à¤•à¤¿ à¤®à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ!
  • à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤•à¥‹ à¤²à¥‹à¤•à¤¤à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤–à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡ à¤œà¥à¤žà¤¾à¤¨ à¤µ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥ƒà¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¥€ à¤­à¥‚à¤®à¥€ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤œà¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤”à¤° à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤!
  • à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤•à¥‹ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¥à¤® à¤²à¥‹à¤•à¤¤à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°, à¤…à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾, à¤¸à¤¦à¤­à¤¾à¤µ, à¤•à¤°à¥‚à¤£à¤¾ à¤µ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤® à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤œà¥à¤žà¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤¸à¤‚à¤˜à¤°à¥à¤· à¤•à¥€ à¤­à¥‚à¤®à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤”à¤° à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤
  • à¤šà¤¾à¤£à¤•à¥à¤¯ à¤•à¥€ à¤¨à¥€à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ , à¤†à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤­à¤Ÿà¥à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤¾ à¤†à¤µà¤¿à¤·à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¥¤à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¤ªà¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ , à¤¬à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§ à¤•à¤¾ à¤…à¤µà¤¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¤…à¤œà¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤! à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¥¤
  • à¤¸à¥€à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥€ à¤­à¥‚à¤®à¤¿ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ , à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¤œà¤¨à¤• à¤•à¥€ à¤¨à¤—à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤—à¤‚à¤—à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¤…à¤œà¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤! à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¥¤
  • à¤šà¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤—à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¸ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ , à¤…à¤¶à¥‹à¤• à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¤²à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ , à¤®à¤—à¤§ à¤•à¤¾ à¤†à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤…à¤œà¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤! à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤à¥¤
  • à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤•à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤°à¥‡à¤£à¥ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤²à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤œà¥à¤žà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µà¤¤ à¤®à¤¨à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤…à¤œà¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤! à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤
  • à¤œà¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤•à¤¨ à¤¨ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥¤ à¤µà¤¹à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥¤à¥¤à¥¤

Bihar Diwas Images

 

