Updated January 13th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Bihu 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Messages For The Harvest Festival

Feel free to share these warm Bihu wishes on WhatsApp, spreading the festive cheer and connecting with your dear ones during this joyous occasion.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bihu wishes and quotes
Bihu wishes and quotes | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bihu, the vibrant and joyous festival celebrated in the northeastern state of Assam, India, is a time of immense enthusiasm and cultural revelry. As the locals celebrate the harvest festival, they exchange heartfelt wishes and quotes that encapsulate the spirit of Bihu.

Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Bihu with heartfelt wishes and quotes that you can share on WhatsApp. As you connect with loved ones, let your messages resonate with the joy and cultural richness of this Assamese festival.

WhatsApp messages for Bihu

Messages for Bihu | Image: Freepik
  • Bihur Xubaax on your screen. May this Bihu usher in prosperity, joy, and new beginnings. Wishing you a year filled with laughter and success.
  • May your life be as energetic and joyful as the Bihu dance. Happy Bihu to you and your family!
  • May the harvest of the coming year be plentiful, and your days be filled with the sunshine of success. Happy Bihu!
  • Let the dhol beats resonate in your life and the music of Bihu brings harmony. Let the melodies fill your days with happiness. Have a rhythmic Bihu celebration!
  • May your home be filled with the aroma of til-gul and pitha. Wishing you a flavourful and joyous Bihu!

Wishes and quotes for Bihu

Bihu celebrations | Image: Freepik
  • May this new beginning bring prosperity, good health, and success your way. Bihu Xubaax!
  • Sending Bihu vibes your way. May the colors of Bihu paint your life with happiness, and the traditions bring you closer to your roots. Happy Bihu!
  • Dance like no one's watching. Let the Bihu celebrations fill your heart with unbridled joy and your days with unforgettable moments. Happy Bihu!
  • Blessings of Bihu to you and your family. May this festival strengthen the bonds of love and togetherness in your home. Have a wonderful Bihu celebration!
  • May the music of Bihu resonate in your heart, creating a symphony of happiness throughout the year. Happy Bihu!
Published January 13th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

