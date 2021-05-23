Brother's Day Images To Send To Your Brother On The Special Occasion

Having a nurturing and caring brother is nothing less than eternal bliss. The mere thought of having a brother who always has your back gives people a lot of strength. Brothers are considered a cornerstone of one’s family. Although they fight you, they also tend to stand next to you when you hit rock bottom. Now, to commemorate the formidable bond of brotherhood, here we have accumulated a few Brother’s day images that you can send across to your dear brother to thank them.

Brother’s day images

When is Brother’s day 2021?

Unlike the USA, Brother’s day 2021 will be celebrated on May 24 in India. In the United States of America, Brother’s day is celebrated on May 2. However, this year India is dealing with the sharpest growth of new COVID-19 cases. While many states in the country have imposed strict lockdown, likewise following COVID-19 guidelines has become mandatory throughout the country. Hence, amid the second wave of the pandemic, not many may get an opportunity to see their brother. But one can send their love via social media using Brother’s Day images, quotes, messages, and more.

Why is Brother’s day celebrated?

There is no known profound history behind the advent of brother’s day. It is just a day that people celebrate to embrace the bitter-sweet bond that siblings share with each other. On this day, netizens in large numbers pay tribute to their brothers via social media. The tribute is done either by sharing brother’s day quotes or posting everlasting and memorable pictures online.

A few Brother’s Day quotes:

There are very few things in the world in which I take huge pride, one of them is you brother. I wish you a happy brothers day!

Harder than a rock, gentle as a military man, humble as a CEO, and fit as a world-class athlete. Only these words best describe my brother’s personality. Happy brothers day big bro!

We had more than a fair share of fights in our childhood. But now things are pretty seamless and a mutual bond of respect exists between us. I wish you a great brothers day!

One of the best parts about having a strong brother is I don’t have to worry about while picking up the fights. May our brotherly bond remain strong always like this.

Hey brother, you have made a hell lot of sacrifices in your childhood to make sure that I don’t face the dearth of anything in my childhood. I owe you big time. Happy brothers day in advance.

(Image: Shutterstock)