Buddha Purnima 2021 Date, Time, Significance And History Of This Day

Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Buddha Purnima is considered to be the most important religious holiday in the Buddhist community. Here is more information about Buddha Purnima significance, history and date.

Buddha Purnima 2021 date and time

Date: May 26th, 2021

On May 25, 2021, at 20:29, the Purnima Tithi begins and concludes at 16:43 on May 26, 2021

Buddha Purnima history

Lord Buddha was born on the full moon day of the Vaishakh month, and he is also thought to be Lord Vishnu's ninth incarnation, hence Buddha Purnima has special significance in Hinduism. He led the world on a spiritual path that includes ethical instruction and contemplative techniques, as well as criticising Brahmin priests' activities such as animal sacrifice.

Buddha Purnima significance

Buddha Purnima commemorates Gautama Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death. Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu on this day in 563 BC. Gautam Buddha is said to have gained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and then died in 483 BC at the age of 80.

Gautam Buddha quotes on life to send your loved ones on Buddha Purnima

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.

Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, nor to worry about the future, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly.

Be where you are; otherwise, you will miss your life.

It is better to travel well than to arrive.

What you are is what you have been. What you’ll be is what you do now.

No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.

A man is not called wise because he talks and talks again; but if he is peaceful, loving and fearless then he is in truth called wise.

Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again.

Purity or impurity depends on oneself, no one can purify another.

Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.

What is evil? Killing is evil, lying is evil, slandering is evil, abuse is evil, gossip is evil, envy is evil, hatred is evil, to cling to false doctrine is evil; all these things are evil. And what is the root of evil? Desire is the root of evil, the illusion is the root of evil.

To insist on a spiritual practice that served you in the past is to carry the raft on your back after you have crossed the river.

Stop, stop. Do not speak. The ultimate truth is not even to think.

If you find no one to support you on the spiritual path, walk alone.

