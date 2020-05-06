Buddha Purnima Images That You Can Forward To Your Family And Friends On This Occasion

Buddha Purnima is an auspicious festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the followers of both Hindu and Buddhist religions. It is believed that Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, was born on this day. On the other hand, according to Hinduism, Buddha is said to be the incarnation of Shri Hari Vishnu, which is why Buddha Purnima is an important festival for Hindus as well.

Buddha Purnima is also referred to as Buddha Jayanti and it is also called as the Vesak festival because of the birth of Gautama Buddha. As per the Hindu calendar, the full moon day, known as Vaishakha Purnima in the month of Vaishakh is observed as Buddha Purnima. As per the Gregorian calendar, Buddha Purnima falls in the month of April or May each year. This year Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on 7 May.

Here are some Buddha Purnima images that you can share with your family & friends

