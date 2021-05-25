Buddha Purnima Images To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Occasion

Every year, the first full moon of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu calendar is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha across the world. This day usually falls between the months of April and May according to the Gregorian calendar. On this auspicious day, Lord Buddha is remembered with love. According to Hinduism, Buddha is considered to be the incarnation of Shri Hari Vishnu, which is why Buddha Purnima is an important festival for Hindus as well.

Festivities for this day include visiting Viharas to observe a rather full-length Buddhist sutra. Buddhists typically wear pure white clothes during this day. Special delicacies like kheer i.e. sweet rice porridge among others are also made in remembrance of Sujata, who, according to legends, had offered Buddha a bowl of milk porridge. Devotees are urged to celebrate this festival virtually and as a homely event this year since visiting worship places won't be permitted this year as well due to lockdown restrictions. Here are some wonderful Buddha Purnima images to share with your friends and family on this auspicious day.

Buddha Purnima Images

Why do we celebrate Buddha Purnima?

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. On this specific day in 563 BC, Buddha was born in the form of Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu. It is believed that Gautam Buddha attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and then went into "nirvana" at the age of 80 in 483 BC. Every year on this day, devotees who have embraced Buddhism in India pay a visit to the common Viharas in order to celebrate the festival. The festival is about praying with the purest of feelings, and adapting to the things Buddhism stands for - peace, non-violence and harmony. A number of people also share quotes and messages of Buddha Purnima. Along with Buddha Purnima pictures, share the message of Buddhism through famous Buddha quotes. Happy Buddha Purnima 2021!

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

An idea that is developed and put into action is more important than an idea that exists only as an idea,

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.

You only lose what you cling to.

You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK