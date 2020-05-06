Buddha Purnima Quotes And Messages To Send On The Auspicious Occasion

Buddha Purnima is a Buddhist festival which celebrates the birth of Buddha. It takes place majorly in East Asia honouring the birth of the Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha, and was the founder of Buddhism.

In South and Southeast Asia, the Buddha Purnima is celebrated as part of Vesak, a festival that also observes the Buddha's enlightenment and death. In East Asia, the awakening and death of the Buddha are celebrated as separate holidays. This year, 2020, Buddhi Purnima is on May 7. Read to know quotes and wishes.

Buddha Purnima 2020

Quotes

Once you feel you’re avoided by someone, never disturb them again.

Don’t change yourself to win someone’s heart. Stay true and you’ll find someone who likes you for being you.

Focus on the people who inspire you, not the ones who annoy you.

There are two ways to be happy: Change your situation, or change your mindset towards it.

Three things cannot be long hidden: The sun, the moon and the truth.

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment

Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule

Speak only when you feel that your words are better than your silence.

The mind is everything. What you think you become.

If you are quiet enough, you will hear the flow of the universe. You will feel its rhythm. Go with this flow. Happiness lies ahead. Meditation is key.

Neither fire nor wind, birth nor death can erase our good deeds

The world is full of nice people, If you can’t find one, Be One..!

Messages

May Buddha Purnima's full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives and guide us to the path of peace and enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to you.

May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

Let us be grateful towards who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima 2020!

May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of our lives and guide us, always. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!

