Buddha Purnima Quotes And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Every year, the first full moon of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu calendar is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha across the world. This day usually falls between the months of April and May according to the Gregorian calendar. On this auspicious day, Lord Buddha is remembered with love. Festivities for this day include visiting temples and offering prayers. Devotees are urged to celebrate this festival virtually and as a homely event this year since visiting worship places won't be permitted this year as well due to lockdown restrictions. Here are some wonderful Buddha Purnima quotes and wishes to share with your friends and family on this auspicious day.

Buddha Purnima Quotes

Buddham Saranam Gacchami

Dhamma Saranam Gacchami

Sangham Saranam Gacchami

Do not dwell in the past,

Do not dream of the future,

Concentrate the mind on the present moment

- Buddha

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

- Buddha

We live in illusion and the appearance of things.

There is a reality. We are that reality.

When you understand this, you see that you are nothing, and being nothing, you are everything. That is all.

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. - Buddha

To be idle is a short road to death and to be diligent is a way of life. Foolish people are idle, wise people are diligent.

Words have the power to both destroy and heal. When words are both true and kind, they can change our world.

Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without. - Buddha

Buddha Purnima Wishes

On Buddha Purnima, wishing that you find

Rays of hope and your life is enlightened by the divine grace of Lord Buddha!

May the full moon of Buddha Purnim away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred and herald an era of contentment peace and enlightenment for the world! Heartiest Greetings on this day. Happy Buddha Purnima 2021!

In the burst of illumination, He discovered the meaning of existence and thus became Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Jayanti 2021!

May Lord Buddha destroys all sins and obstacles of your life

Happy Buddha Jayanti to you and your family.

Spread the message of universal brotherhood and compassion far and wide. Wishing you peace on Buddha Purnima.

On this auspicious day, let us remember Lord Buddha's teachings and spread the message of universal brotherhood and compassion for everyone. Warm wishes to you on Buddha Purnima.

In life’s journey, Faith is nourishment, Virtuous deeds are a shelter, Wisdom is the light by day and Right mindfulness is the protection by night.

Rely on the teachings, not on the person. Rely on the meaning, not on the words. Rely on real life, not on the dreams. Rely on the wisdom, not on the mind inside. Happy Buddha Purnima 2021!

