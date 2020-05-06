Buddha Purnima Wishes In Marathi To Send On This Auspicious Day

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak and Buddha Jayanti, is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha. The festival typically falls on the full moon day in the month of Baisakh. Buddha Purnima 2020 falls on May 7. Here are few Buddha Purnima wishes in Marathi, images and quotes that you can send to your friends and family.

Buddha Purnima 2020: Wishes, Quotes and Images to send

Buddha Purnima Wishes in Marathi for Buddha Purnima 2020

जगातील दु:ख नाहीसे करण्यासाठी

भगवान गौतम बुध्दांनी स्वत:चे घरदार सोडून ध्यान मार्ग

आणि तपश्चर्येचा मार्गही अनुभवला

वैशाख शुध्द पौर्णिमेला त्यांना दु:खाचे मूळ

व ते नाहीसे करण्याचा मार्ग सापडला

ही पौर्णिमा बुद्ध पौर्णिमा म्हणून साजरी केली जाते.

बुद्ध पौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा |

बुद्ध पौर्णिमेचा हा पूर्ण चंद्र तुमच्या आयुष्यातले

दुःख नाहीसे करून सुख शांती आणि

समाधान देऊन जाईल अशी आशा, हृदयात

व आचरणात गौतम बुद्धांचे विचार ठेवून वर्तन करा

बुद्ध पौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा |

बुद्ध धम्म आहे, धर्म नाही

बुद्ध मार्ग आहे, धर्मकांड नाही बुद्ध मानव आहे, देवता नाही

बुद्ध करुणा आहे, शिक्षा नाही

बुद्ध शुद्ध आहे, थोतांड नाही

बुद्ध विचार आहे, दुराचार नाही

बुद्ध शांती आहे, हिंसा नाही

बुद्ध प्रबुद्ध आहे, युद्ध नाही

बुद्ध पौर्णिमेच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा |

बुद्धं शरणं गच्छामि

धम्मं शरणं गच्छामि

संघं शरणं गच्छामि

बुद्ध पौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा |

एक छोटी मेणबत्ती हजारो मेणबत्यांना प्रकाश देऊ शकते तसाच

बुद्ध धम्माचा एक विचार तुमचं आयुष्य उज्वल करू शकतो

धम्मप्रसारक महान भगवान गौतम बुद्धांच्या जन्मदिनाच्या तुम्हाला व तुमच्या कुटुंबाला हार्दिक शुभेच्छा |

तीन गोष्टी जपासून कधीच लपु शकत नाहीत, सूर्य चंद्र आणि सत्य

सत्याचा मार्ग दाखवणाऱ्या गौतम बुद्धांच्या जयंतीच्या शुभेच्छा |

बुद्ध विचार आहे, दुराचार नाही

बुद्ध शांती आहे, हिंसा नाही

बुद्ध प्रबुद्ध आहे, युद्ध नाही

बुद्ध शुद्ध आहे, थोतांड नाही

बुद्ध पौर्णिमेच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा |

गौतम बुद्ध यांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त बुद्ध पौर्णिमा दिनी

तुम्हाला व तुमच्या परिवारास खूप खूप शुभेच्छा |

ज्यांनी दिला शांततेचा उपदेश

महालसुख सोडूनी घातला भिक्षुकाचा वेश

नाकारले राजपुत्र असून युद्ध

असे होते तथागत गौतम बुद्ध

बुद्ध पौर्णिमेच्या निमित्त

गौतम बुद्धांच्या स्मृतीस त्रिवार वंदन |

ALSO READ | PM Modi Addresses Students At Royal University Of Bhutan, Says 'India Is Fortunate To Be The Land Where Prince Siddharth Became Gautam Buddha'

Images for Buddha Purnima Wishes to send

IMAGE SOURCE / SHUTTERSTOCK

ALSO READ | President Kovind, PM Modi And Other Senior Political Leaders Wish The Nation On Buddha Purnima Sharing Lord Buddha's Message Of Peace

Quotes by Gautam Buddha

All that we are is the result of what we have thought. If a man speaks or acts with an evil thought, pain follows him. If a man speaks or acts with a pure thought, happiness follows him, like a shadow that never leaves him.

Your purpose in life is to find your purpose and give your whole heart and soul to it.

Do not dwell in the past,

Do not dream of the future,

Concentrate the mind on the present moment.

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

Pay no attention to the faults of others,

things done or left undone by others.

Consider only what by oneself is done or left undone.

No one saves us but ourselves.

No one can and no one may.

We ourselves must walk the path.

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.

ALSO READ | 'No Progress On World's Second Tallest Buddha Statue Project In Gujarat

ALSO READ | Bodh Gaya: Special Prayers Offered To Buddha For Coronavirus Patients In India