CA Day 2020: Know Its History, Significance, Celebration And Other Details

CA Day 2020 is also known as National Chartered Accountant Day. This day is celebrated every year on July 1 in India. This day marks the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, i.e., ICAI. ICAI is the second largest professional body for finance and accounts in the world. Every year, on the day of the establishment of the ICAI, National CA Day is celebrated to honour the Chartered Accountants across the nation. Check out the important day's history, significance, and celebration.

CA Day history

On June 1, 1949, an act of Parliament gave birth to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Founded a year before the Constitution of the country was formalised, the ICAI counts itself among the oldest professional institutions in the country. Back in 1930, the then Government of India decided to maintain a register of accountants. However, even with all the practices involved the accountancy profession remained unregulated. Then an expert committee created in 1948 suggested that an independent body should be formed, for enhanced regulation.

Thus, this led to the formation of ICAI. The Chartered Accounts Act was passed in 1949 and the term Chartered Accountant became the preferred title instead of the previously used Registered Accountant. Since then, the 1st of July has been commemorated as the ICAI Foundation Day or CA Day in India.

CA Day significance

The British government passed the Companie Act in 1913. This act included some rules and laws to be followed by companies. The Act included a list of books which was mandatory to be maintained by the companies registered under the act. The audit of such was also made compulsory for such companies by a registered auditor. Thus, to keep the act and process flow smoothly, ICAI was formed. On CA Day, we not only celebrate the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India but also honour the Chartered Accountants across the nation.

CA Day celebration

As per the Companies Act, the role of a Chartered Accountant is very important in any business organisation, regardless of the size and nature of the firm. Every business has CAs and has its own way to celebrate CA Day. Some companies conduct some activities for the CA’s of their organisation, some incentivize these great enterprises and some take care of their clients by launching commission offers while conducting awareness projects, parties, donation activities, etc in their office premises.

