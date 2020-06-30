CA Day Quotes To Share With Your Fellow Chartered Accountant Colleagues

National Charted Accountants Day or CA Day is celebrated on July 1 every year to remember the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the parliament of India. Every year, on the day of the establishment of the ICAI, National CA Day is celebrated to honour the Chartered Accountants across the nation. ICAI is the second largest professional body for finance and accounts in the world. Check out some finest quotes on CA Day to send your friends and share on social media.

Happy CA Day quotes

Happiness is starting your study with 3 principles of accounting and your profession with 3 principles of life. Challenge it, Achieve it, Loop it. I am a Chartered Accountant.

CA means Can-do Attitude. I may fail, but I would not give up because I believe I can. Happy CA Day 2020.

CA means Chakra of Ambitions.

CA study course in India is not the toughest study course. It’s for them who are the toughest, the determined.

Someone asked, “Does CA mean Can Anybody?” A CA replied, “Yes, and I don’t think I just can, I know I will.

From the Balance sheet of humanity to the Profit & Loss account of emotions, I am all in good books.

CA student is a composition of a Compassionate, Cheerful, and Cool Aspirant.

Challenges Ahead? Huh! Who cares! I am a Chartered Accountant.

CA means Charismatic Amalgamation of great experiences of life.

CA means a Creative Accountant. We create a happy economy, we create smiles at work, we create opportunities, we create reliable financials. We are Creative Accountants, we are Chartered Accountants.

Only a C.A Can Go deeper, Can go longer, And Can Come Safe. I am Wishing you all Happy Chartered Accountants Day from the deepest valley of my Heart.

Flying Top Of The World, Contribute to Make Our Career, Contribute in fulfilling our dreams Etc… We are proud to be part of ICAI.

Chartered Accountants are the ones who create economies, create finances to rely on, create opportunities to grow….. Best wishes on CA Day to the CAs.

The economy may look tricky to the common man but for a CA, it is a simple mathematical equation…. Cheers to CA and best wishes on CA Day.

On CA Day, let us honor all the Chartered Accountants who put their heart, soul, and sweat into their studies to become a CA.

