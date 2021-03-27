Can We Play Holi In 2021? Know All About Restrictions In Various States

The festival of Holi is already upon us. This year this festival of colours will be celebrated on March 29 across India. However, the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across many States and cities has posed many questions about Holi celebrations in 2021 and left many people wondering, 'can we celebrate Holi this year?'. In some places, public gatherings and public celebrations for festivals have been banned altogether. Find out can we play Holi in 2021?

Can we play Holi in 2021?

According to covid19india.org, a total of 62,258 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected on Friday, March 26. Out of this 36,902, or 60 per cent, came from Maharashtra. Aside from this, Punjab and Gujarat reported their highest numbers yet. The infection rate of the virus is showing an upward trend in many Indian States and Union Territories. In addition to this, India reported 257 fatalities on Thursday (March 25) taking the total death toll to 1,60,949.

Is Holi banned this year?

Holi celebrations in the places like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, etc, won't be possible as these places are experiencing a surge in infection rates. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that public gatherings and celebrations, as well as the congregation of people during festivals such as Holi or Navratri, will not be allowed. The decision about the Holi ban came after Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, held a meeting with the chairperson of DDMA, to review the number of cases and impact of COVID. The number of COVID-19 infections is growing in the national capital

Apart from Delhi, the Haryana government has also banned public Holi celebrations. The decision was taken in the wake of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the State in recent weeks. Home and Health Minister of the state Anil Vij stated in a tweet, "The Haryana government has banned public celebrations of Holi in view of (rise in number of cases of) coronavirus.”

à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥‡à¤¨à¤œà¤° à¤¹à¥‹à¤²à¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤µà¤œà¤¨à¤¿à¤• à¤¤à¥Œà¤° à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤°à¥‹à¤• à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤ˆ à¥¤ — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 24, 2021

According to a report in The Indian Express, the central government on Wednesday had also asked States and Union Territories to consider imposing restrictions for the upcoming festivals. As a result, Pune and Mumbai have also banned public, community, and private celebrations of Holi. Other States that have imposed curbs on Holi celebrations are Delhi, Chandigarh, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The Union Territory of Chandigarh banned Holi celebrations at Sukhna Lake, Sector 17 plaza and other govt places. Here’s a list of states, union territories and cities that have banned Holi this year.

Delhi

Mumbai

Pune

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Noida

Chandigarh

Rajasthan

Odisha

Gujarat

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

West Bengal

Image Credit: Unsplash