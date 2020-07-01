Canada Day Fireworks 2020 In Calgary: All Details About Fireworks Show

Canada Day is celebrated every year as the National Day of Canada. It is a federal holiday and is celebrated all over the country. On July 1, 1876, the Constitution Act, 1867 was passed which united the three separate colonies i.e Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. On this day, the British Empire called the new province, Canada.

The holiday was renamed in 1982, from Dominion Day to Canada Day under the Canada Act 1982. Canada Day is celebrated by the citizens of Canada by getting together and enjoying concerts, decorating homes, and even having firecracker shows. But this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Canada Day this year will be celebrated a little differently. Here is all you should know about Canada Day fireworks show that is going to happen in Calgary. Read here to know more.

Canada Day fireworks 2020

Due to the pandemic, the Canadian government has taken new steps to celebrate this day safely. Canada Day 2020 fireworks in Calgary will have a different venue this year. According to a media portal the on July 1, all the Canadian citizens are will be taking part in a virtual celebration of Canada Day from the east coast to the west coast. The Government of Canada is keeping up the spirit of the citizens by making all the citizens come together virtually and express our pride in being Canadian. Canada day fireworks 2020 in Calgary can be watched on your mobile device or computer. It was also reported that Augmented reality experience will also be available for smartphones and tablets.

It was reported that at 10 pm, local time, citizens can point their smartphones and tablets towards the night sky and enjoy a 3-minute long 3D fireworks show. It was also reported that the augmented reality experience will give the citizens the same visual and sound effects as a real fireworks display is. The normal video experience will be available for desktop and laptop computers. This fireworks show is for people of all ages.

Virtual Canada Day concert

To make sure citizens stay at home the CBC Calgary has also organised its first Virtual Canada Day Celebration. This virtual show will be hosted by David Gray, Angela Knight, Doug Dirks and Rob Brown and will start at 5 pm on July 1. It will be seen on the YouTube and Facebook pages of CBC. The concert will have a performance from Paul Brandt, T Buckley, Lynn Olagundoye, Chad VanGaalen and Bebe Buckskin.

