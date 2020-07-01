Canada Day Fireworks 2020 In Edmonton And More Information About The Day

Canada Day is the National Day of Canada. Canada Day is often informally referred to as 'Canada's birthday', particularly in the popular press. Canada Day is observed on July 1, unless that date falls on a Sunday, in which case July 2 is the statutory holiday. This year Canada Day will be celebrated on July 1, 2020. But, this year Canada Day will be celebrated differently due to the global pandemic. Here is how Canada Day will be celebrated in the city of Edmonton. Read ahead to know-

Canada Day fireworks 2020 Edmonton

It is no surprise that this year, all the celebrations will have to take place differently. Due to the global pandemic, the City of Edmonton will not be hosting a Canada Day event or fireworks this year. But the fun will continue as Edmontonians gets ready to celebrate Canada Day in new ways at home and online. The safety measures to be taken towards the pandemic means that no social gatherings will be allowed. Keeping this safety measure in mind, public health officials are forcing the City of Edmonton to cancel this year’s traditional Canada Day event, and no longer sanction mass gatherings and fireworks display.

Currently, the provincial health regulations allow the gatherings of up to 50 people in a closed place, or 100 people in an open space, as long as a physical distance of two metres is maintained between people who are not from the same household or cohort. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr Deena Hinshaw, recently took to her official social media handle in order to give her suggestions on how to stay safe on Canada Day this year. She said that the best way to celebrate Canada Day this year is to celebrate with your family members rather than celebrating it outside. Some time back, Dr Deena Hinshaw has said during a media interview that she knows many people are tired of following health measures and physical distancing, particularly as the risk of severe outcomes is lower for those under 60 years of age. However, the lower risk does not mean there is no risk at all.

I know leading into Canada Day, many of us would like to have BBQs & potlucks. We’ve seen a single BBQ spark a wide number of cases. Shared containers & serving utensils can spread #COVID19AB. This year, encourage everyone to bring their own food & drink to celebrations. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 28, 2020

In her tweet, Dr Deena Hinshaw recommended avoiding having a barbeque or a potluck or sharing serving utensils. She concluded her tweet by saying, “this year it’s a good idea for everyone to bring their own food and drinks. And if anyone disagrees with that, you can blame me for that recommendation”. This confirms that no grand celebration will be taking place in Edmonton on Canada Day this year.

