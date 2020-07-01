Canada Day Fireworks 2020 Ottawa Will Be A Virtual Affair; Read All Details Here

Canadians mark July 1 of every year as Canada Day which is a National holiday for the countrymen and also a day for celebration. The ‘National Day of Canada’ is a federal statutory off day and has been celebrated since July 1, 1867. The day signifies the date when the country’s Constitution Act was brought into place. There are several outdoor events, food and music festivals that take place across the country as well as with Canadians abroad. However, what is the most outstanding about the day is the fireworks shows that takes place. Ottawa, the capital of Canada has a massive firework show which is witnessed by thousands. However, on the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world, the firework show will be a virtual affair. Read more about Canada Day fireworks 2020 in Ottawa.

Canada Day fireworks 2020 Ottawa

Every year there are fairs, dance and music show in Ottawa. However, people can participate in the games from home. The parties will have concerts, challenges and fireworks on July 1 as per an Ottawa bases portal. Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage made an exclusive announcement regarding the celebration on Canada Day’s official YouTube handle. The minister said that ‘This year we will be celebrating Canada Day together but virtually.’ He stressed on the importance of social distancing during the time of a global pandemic. Guilbeault also introduced the official hosts for the day, who will take Canadians through six different regions celebrating the day in their own ways.

Pierre Yves Lorrx and Serena Ryder will be hosting the Canada Day 2020 on the official accounts managed by the ministry that is YouTube and Facebook platforms. The coverage will be broadcasted live on CBC as well as Radio Canada Network as per the YouTube sources of Canada Day. The shows will start at 1 pm according to Canadian time. All regions from Montreal to Quebec, Saramhee to Laurence Nerbonne, from Calgary to Sudbery and Moncton, Yellowknife will witness the festivities. Artists from all these regions will contribute to the shows which will go on throughout the day.

Canada Day 2020 will be different

Canadians from anywhere across the world can download the free Celebration Kit from the official website.

Anyone can watch the live coverages of the artists.

In Ottawa, anyone can use bicycles to ride to the closest Outdoor Patios and enjoy a quaint day.

There will be a virtual firework celebration by 10 pm.

