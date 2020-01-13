Lohri 2020: Celebrate The Festival Of Lohri With The Beats Of Dhol In Gurgaon

Lohri is a popular Punjabi folk festival, celebrated primarily by Hindus and Sikhs from the Punjab region. Lohri is celebrated on January 13 of every year and even this year Lohri 2020 will be celebrated on the same day. It is said that the day is celebrated to mark the shortest day of the year as winters start to recede.

There are several versions to reasons on why the festival is celebrated. It is also said that it marks the beginning of the season for reaping the soils etc. The main feature of Lohri celebrations is the burning campfire that symbolizes longer days. This festival has now crossed the regional boundaries and is now celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people from all backgrounds and regions.

While the rest of North India is celebrating the festival in full fervour, Gurgaon is going that extra mile. In addition to the various condominiums and residential societies that celebrate Lohri, clubs and community centres are also introducing theme parties for Lohri 2020.

Gurgaon is one of the places where you can enjoy the warmth of the campfire, the beats of the dhol and the DJ who will leave you tapping your feet all party long. If you are busy looking out for 'Lohri celebration near me,' here are some of the Lohri celebrations in Gurgaon.

Effotel Hotel

Visit the Effotel Hotel in Gurugram and celebrate the festival of harvest with their Lohri special buffet at INR 649 plus taxes.

When: 7th to 14th January 2020 | 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Where: Plot No 358-359, Sec- 29, City Centre, Gurgaon

Call: 7428095450

The Drunk Station

When: 13th January 2020 | Monday | 7 PM Onwards

Where: 1st Floor, SCO 22, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Call: 9870283770

Ardor 29

Enjoy the fun festivities of Lohri and feel the beats of the dhol making your heart pond. Let loose and dance it out on this Lohri at Ardor 29.

When: 13th Jan | 8 pm onwards

Where: SCO 25, Sector 29 Gurugram

Call: 7080888837, 7080888838

