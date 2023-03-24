Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 3: Who Is Goddess Chandraghanta? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri began on March 22 and will end on March 30. Devotees observe Chaitra Navratri by fasting for nine days, performing puja, and dressing up in the nine colours of Navratri. The nine incarnations of Goddess Durga that are worshipped during these nine days are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. After worshipping Goddess Shailputri and Brahamcharini, devotees will worship Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day.

Who is Goddess Chandraghanta?

The third day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, who rides a lioness and has ten hands. She holds Trishul (trident), gada, sword, kamdal, lotus, bow, arrow, rudraksh rosary in her different hands. According to Hindu Mythology, she has a half-moon on her forehead. Her name means moon bell.

It is derived from two words, chandra meaning moon, and ghanta meaning bell. This avatar of Goddess Parvati is married to Lord Shiva. She is a 'rudra roop' of Goddess Durga and has a third eye on her forehead. She symbolises courage, strength, peace, serenity, and prosperity.

Shubh Muhurat on Chaitra Navratri Day 3

As per the Drik Panchang, the Shubh muhurat for the third day began at 06:23 PM on March 23 and will end at 05:02 PM on March 24.

Puja Vidhi for Chaitra Navratri Day 3

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta by placing her idol on a chowki (square table) and performing abhishek with saffron, Ganga Jal, and floral water. They can also offer her yellow flower. A special prasad made up of rock sugar, and panchamrit should also be offered to the Goddess. The devotees can chant "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah".