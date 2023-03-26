Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 5: Who Is Goddess Skanda? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. On Day 5, devotees will offer prayers to Goddess Skanda. Worshipping her helps in getting rid of the bad thoughts and tension in the mind and cleanses the soul. Goddess Skanda's lives in Vishuddha chakra, which means she is pure in all forms or directions. Goddess Skanda is always depicted holding her son Karthikeya.

In India, Navratri is auspicious and celebrated with enthusiasm. Devotees who have anxiety issues or get surrounded by impure thoughts must keep fast and offer prayers to the Goddess to rid themselves from such problems. Devotees often engage in spiritual activities to seek blessings from Mata Skanda.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri Day 5

Goddess Skanda is represented holding Murugan or Kartikeya with her four hands. She rides a lion. While, her infant son has six faces, both her upper hands are shown holding lotus flowers. Mata Skanda is also Vishuddha Chakra's goddess and her complexion is pure white or Shubhra. Mata Skanda helps devotees cleanse their impure thoughts as she represents compassion and purity. She has divine powers and never lets her worshippers return home empty-handed.

History of Chaitra Navratri Day 5

Goddess Skanda is Lord Kartikeya's mother. As per the Hindu mythology, demon Tarkasur began to destroy the universe as he was blessed with immortality by Lord Brahma. He thought no one in the world be strong enough to defeat him and continued killing people. However, it was Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Skanda's son, who fought Tarkasur and killed him. After the defeat, Goddess Skanda granted worshippers their wishes.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Auspicious time for worshiping Goddess Skanda is 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Sunday. As per the puja vidhi, one must wake up early and wear clean clothes. Then, they must sprinkle gangajal on themselves. Light a diya and offer flowers along with other puja samagri. Chant the Skanda Mata mantra, durga chalisa, and other mantras as per the Durga Saptashati. Then continue by reciting the Durga Saptashati Path. In the end, worshippers must offer prasad and chant the aarti for Goddess Durga before breaking the fast.

The puja samagri include earthen pot, incense stick, desi ghee, flowers, Goddess shringar items, kumkum, paan, gangajal, laung, supari and elaichi.