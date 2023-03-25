Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Who Is Goddess Kushmanda? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri 2023 will be celebrated from March 22 to March 30. During the nine-day festival, devotees of Goddess Durga worship her nine forms. The festival is celebrated to signify the victory of good over evil. People celebrate by observing fast, visiting temples, and dressing up in specific colours for the day.

The nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped during the festival hold different importance in Hindu mythology. The nine forms are namely, Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. On March 25, day 4 of Chaitra Navratri 2023, devotees will worship Goddess Kushmanda.



Who is Maa Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. The Goddess is believed to have created the universe and is the source of all light and energy. Maa Kushmanda derives her name from the words- 'Ku' meaning ‘little’, 'ushma' meaning ‘warmth’ and 'anda' signifies the ‘cosmic egg’. It is believed that Maa Kushmanda put the universe into being from a small egg. It is also believed that Maa Kushmanda is the source of all energy and even the Sun derives its light from her.

Maa Kushmanda is denoted as having eight hands in which she carries weapons and articles of worship. Since she is said to have eight hands, the Goddess is also called Ashtbuja. She is shown as holding a lotus, gada, kalash, chakra and mala in her hands.

What to offer to Maa Kushmanda of Navratri 2023 day 4?

There are no restrictions as to what one might have to offer to the Gods, however, according to popular beliefs it is said that pumpkin seeds and a sweet dish, malpua are offered to the Goddess. It is said that along with offering these to the Goddess, one can also distribute the food items amongst the needy to make appease the Goddess.

Shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat of Ravi Yog starts at 06:20 am and remains till 01:19 on March 24, Saturday. As per Hindu rituals, for the puja vidhi, devotees wake up early, take a bath and pay to Sun God. Red and white followers along with food items are then offered to Maa Kushmanda. While praying one can chant the mantra, “Om Devi Kushmandayi Namah”