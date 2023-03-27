Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Who Is Goddess Katyayani? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with enthusiasm by Hindus around the world. During this festival, devotees worship all nine forms of Goddess Durga. During these nine days, worshippers perform religious activities and keep fast to cleanse their soul. On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Katyayani.

Worshippers seek blessings from Goddess Katyayani by performing kirtan or Durga Saptashati Path. Goddess Katyayani is said to be Maa Durga's fierce avatar who was born to slay the evil. As per the Hindu scriptures, Katyayan, a sage, was a devotee of Maa Parvati and had no child. Seeing his devotion, Goddess Parvati blessed him and incarnated as his child, Katyayani.

As Goddess Katyayani is considered to fulfill one's wishes, unmarried girls worship her to find a suitable match. Those who face issues in their married life also worship her to get rid of marital problems. Devotees around the world wear grey colour on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Who is Maa Katyayani?

One of the fiercest avatars of Goddess Durga, Maa Katyayani was born in this world to end the evil. Goddess Katyayani has four arms, one wields a sword, other two have lotus flowers, and her fourth arm is in the form of Abhay Mudra to bless the devotees. Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. She fights the devil and is full of energy. She rules the guru of deities or Brahaspati and was the one who slayed Mahishasur with her sword. This is the reason why the Goddess is also known as Mahishasurmardini.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time to worship Maa Katyayani is from 5:25 am to 11:27 am. As per the vidhi for puja, devotees must wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Then, they must cover a wooden plank with a red cloth and place the idol of the Goddess on it. Afterwards, light a diya, put kumkum, offer flowers and sweets, along with some fruits. Their must be at least five shringaar items offered to Maa Katyayani. They include sindoor, haldi, bangles, saree, bindi and mehendi. Light a piece of camphor and offer it to Maa Katyayani. Perform aarti and path before seeking her blessings. After the puja, offer prasad and break the fast.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantra

"Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam​

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim

Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram

Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami

Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham

Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim."

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path

"Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan

Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute

Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute

Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma

Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute."