Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Who Is Goddess Kalratri? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival during which Goddess Durga is worshipped. Each day of the festival is denoted to one avatar of Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri 2023 began on March 22 and concludes on March 30, with the celebration of Ram Navami. As a part of the celebration, devotees dress up, worship the Goddess, fast for the day and even adorn colours that are decided for each day.

Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Chaitra Navratri. The forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each form of Maa Durga is representative of different emotions in humans. On Chaitra Navratri day 7, devotees worship Maa Kaalratri, also called Shubhankari, Raudri and Dhumorna.

Who is Maa Kaalratri?

Worshipped on the seventh day, Maa Kaalratri is with four hands, weapons in two hands and Abhaya and Varada Mudra in the others. She has a dark complexion and is shown riding a donkey. The Goddess is also called Maa Shubhankari. It is believed that worshipping Maa Kaalratri, devotees can get rid of fear, negativity and anger. She is also believed to be the ruler of Saturn, and so devotees worship her so that Saturn does not affect them.

Maa Kaalratri Bhog for Chaitra Navratri 2023

To worship Goddess Kaalratri, devotees wake up early and take a vow of observing fast for the day. It is believed that Maa Kaalratri should be offered night-blooming jasmine, holy water from the river Ganga, dry fruits and rice. Devotees can adorn red outfits while worshipping the goddess and also offer red flowers or decorate the temple in red colour.

Maa Kaalratri Puja Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

On Chaitra Navratri day 7, the shubh muhurat for Maa Kaalratri puja starts at 03:57 pm on March 27 and will go on till 05:32 pm on March 28. The devotees can chant “Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah” during the puja vidhi.