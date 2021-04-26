Chaitra Purnima 2021 Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Chaitra Purnima is one of the most auspicious days according to Hindu mythology. The day is celebrated by people all over India. On this auspicious day, people observe a day-long fast and break it only after seeing the moon. Devotees of Lord Vishnu worship him and also perform the Satyanarayan Puja to pay an ode to Lord Vishnu. As the Chaitra Purnima comes close, a lot of people are curious to know about the Chaitra Purnima Vrat Katha, Chaitra Purnima history, and the significance of the day. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the auspicious Chaitra Purnima 2021 date.

Chaitra Purnima 2021 date

The full moon day or Purnima tithi falling in the Shukla Paksha of Hindu month Chaitra is known as Chaitra Purnima. This year, Chaitra Purnima will be celebrated on April 27, 2021. Chaitra Purnima is also considered to be the birth date of Lord Hanuman. Chaitra Purnima tithi will start from 12:44 PM on April 26 and it will conclude at 9:01 AM on April 27. Several religious and auspicious activities will be performed by people all over India during this time.

Chaitra Purnima vrat katha and Chaitra Purnima history

Chaitra Purnima is being celebrated in India for several years now. For Chaitra Purnima vrat katha, devotees of Lord Vishnu read out the Satyanarayan Katha. Worshipping Lord Hanuman is also considered to be auspicious on the day as the Hanuman Jayanti also falls on the same day. The day is also the first Purnima tithi of the Hindu lunar calendar. According to Hindu mythology, it is considered as Lord Krishna celebrated the Raas Utsav in the Braj Bhoomi on Chaitra Purnima. Another Chaitra Purnima vrat katha is that the day is dedicated to the god Chitragupta. He is believed to be keep a track of everyone’s good and bad deeds for Lord Yama. On this day, devotees ask Chitragupta to forgive their sins. Here is a look at the Chaitra Purnima significance.

Chaitra Purnima significance

The day holds great significance among Hindu people. People worship Lord Vishnu and perform Satyanarayan Puja to have his blessings. A day-long fast is also observed. Taking a bath in holy rivers like Ganga is also considered auspicious and fruitful on the day. However, this year the celebrations of the day will be a bit different because of the pandemic in the country. Devotees also chant mantras and pray to the lord for a better and healthy life on the day. People also offer food and help the needy people to seek blessings from Chitragupta and Lord Vishnu.

