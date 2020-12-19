Champa Shashthi 2020: Here Is The Date And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

The festival of Champa Shashti is fast approaching as 2020 comes to an end. The six-day festival is meant for worshipping Lord Shiva, who is also known as Mahadeva and Adiyogi. The day of Champa Shashthi is basically celebrated for offering prayers to Khanderao or Khandoba who considered as an incarnation of Lord Shiva. This festival is celebrated on the sixth day in the Margashirsha month during the Shukla Paksha. Read on to know, “When is Champa Shashthi 2020?”

When is Champa Shashthi 2020?

A report in Drik Panchang reveals that Khandoba or Khanderao is recognised worshipped as the deity of gatherers, hunters, warriors, herders, and farmers. Champa Shashti is mostly celebrated in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The festival holds much significance in the Khandoba temple situated in Jejuri in the region of Pune. Champa Shashthi 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 20.

Shashti Tithi Begins at 02:14 PM on Dec 19, 2020

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 02:52 PM on Dec 20, 2020

Shatabhisha Nakshatra starts at 07:40 PM on Dec 19, 2020

Shatabhisha Nakshatra Ends at 09:01 PM on Dec 20, 2020

Vaidhriti Yoga Begins at 02:52 PM on Dec 31, 2020

Vaidhriti Yoga Ends at 01:38 PM on Jan 01, 2021

Champa Shashthi history

Another report in Panchang, reveals that the legend behind this day. The legend states that once there were two demon brothers named Mani and Malla who indulged in mischief and created troubles for the demigods, sages as well as for the human beings. Hence, all the gods and sages sought help from Lord Shiva.

Upon hearing about the misdeeds of these demons, Lord Shiva took the form of Lord Khandoba who had an appearance similar to shining gold. As Lord Khandoba, Shiva’s face was covered with turmeric powder. When he met the demons, a fierce ensued between them.

The fight went on for six long days, and Mani sought forgiveness from Lord Shiva and offered him his white horse. Lord Shiva then decided to grant any one of his wishes and Mani expressed that he wanted to live with Shiva. To fulfil this wish Shiva decided to place an idol of Mani in all the Khandoba temples that will be created after the battle.

Champa Shashthi significance

It is believed among the devotees that, by observing the rituals of Champa Shashti, the observer is blessed with positive energy and prosperous and happy life. It is believed that all the sins get washed away by observing this festival with devotion. On this day devotees often visit nearby Khandoba temples and offer vegetables, fruits, wood, apple leaves and turmeric powder to worship Lord Khandoba.

Happy Champa Shashthi 2020

“The greatest power in existence is Shiva. Shiva means nothingness. Nothingness, the very basis of Everything.” – Sadhguru

No matter what your life situation is, Shiva is always relevant – that is why he is Mahadeva. Shiva, a solution not for petty problems but for Liberation.” – Sadhguru

His blue throat symbolises suppression of anger, which must be channelled out in a constructive manner instead of venting it out or harming someone. Happy Champa Shashthi.

Shiva is not just a name, it is a sentiment, it is an emotion. Shiva is all that there is and there is nothing beyond him. Shiva is the physics of this universe and the sacred void is endless. Happy Champa Shashthi.