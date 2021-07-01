Chartered Accountant Day 2021: Wishes, Images And Significance

To mark the formation of the Insitute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on this day in 1949, every year July 1 is celebrated as the National Chartered Accountant Day in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to all the Chartered Accountants of the country on Thursday. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of ICAI which is the second largest accounting body in the world after the American Insitute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

Chartered Accountant Day wishes

CAs are the professional being who help us understand our accounts better. I will be always thankful to them. Happy CA Day 2021!

Becoming a qualified CA isn't a cakewalk. It takes a lot of hard work to become one. I wish a very happy CA day to the CA community

CAs are always there for the rescue. I thank my CA for always helping me out

Constant Hard Work, Determination, Focus, and Dedication goes into making a Chartered Accountant. Happy CA Day 2021!

CA Day Is a Celebration of All the Hard Work and Commitment Chartered Accountants Put Into Their Work and Help the Country To Prosper. Happy National CA Day!

Without CAs, no company can function, no business can grow, no country can prosper….Cheers ti all the Chartered Accountants on National CA Day

The profession of CA demands consistent hard work, dedication and concentration and those who become CA are truly an inspiration, Best wishes on National CA Day.

Chartered Accountants Day images

On Chartered Accountant Day best wishes to all CA's. Guide the nation and the people by suggesting various economic and financial measures to uplift the economy.#CharteredAccountantsDay pic.twitter.com/DMjtrIF1E6 — Nanda Joshi (@nandasjoshi) July 1, 2021

"Chartered Accountant works in various sectors of Economy, managing the finances and maintaining the equilibrium."

On Chartered Accountants Day, #MargERP wishes Happy CA Day to all CA friends, who play a vital role in India’s economic growth. #CADay#charteredaccountantday pic.twitter.com/LWUrYw5PnM — Marg ERP Ltd. (@MargErpLtd) July 1, 2021

Ethics, integrity and hard work are the hallmarks of this profession. Our fraternity has a pivotal role towards Nation's growth & development which we shall always perform with diligence.



Warm wishes on National Chartered Accountant Day!#CADay2021 pic.twitter.com/8xg4oiG5Ki — Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research (@UpidrOfficial) July 1, 2021

You have to work really very hard to become a Chartered Accountant and we are really proud of you. Warm wishes on #Chartered_Accountant_Day to you.Each day demands great dedication and hard work in order to succeed and become a CA.

Wishing a very #Happy_Chartered_Accountant_Day pic.twitter.com/Ghwm0mhqoU — Dilip Patel 🇮🇳 (@bjpdilippatel) June 30, 2021

Happy Chartered Accountant's day everybody 😊🎊🎉And lots of Good wishes to all the CAs and soon to be CAs....Good luck👍👍👍waiting to celebrate this day as a CA soon😊😊#CAaspirants#CAstudents#caday pic.twitter.com/pS5dRhGjgc — Prachi Chora_99 (@prachi_chora) July 1, 2021

North Central Railway wishes a very Happy CA Day to the entire Chartered Accountant family of the Nation. pic.twitter.com/Nss2tqG0ve — North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) July 1, 2021

It takes utter honesty to ensure transparent & accountable functioning of a business – a cornerstone of a vibrant economy. CAs have the magic wand to keep the economy vibrant and flourishing. Best wishes to all CAs on Chartered Accountant Day 2021.#charteredaccountant #icai pic.twitter.com/3cx81fGmTZ — Technorays (@Technorays2) July 1, 2021

Economy May Look Tricky to the Common Man But for a CA, It Is a Simple Mathematical Equation. Cheers to Every Chartered Accountant and Best Wishes on National CA Day. ..#CADay2021 #HappyCADay pic.twitter.com/vBt7l4EtnV — VS (@join_vs) July 1, 2021

History of ICAI

Before the independence of the country, the British Government had passed the Companies Act in India that prescribed a list of boos that every firm registered under the Act had to maintain in 1913. Subsequently, an auditor was also appointed under the same act which had the authority to audit the same books. Hence to work as an auditor, the individual was required to acquire a certificate after fulfilling certain conditions that allowed the person to exercise the power within the province.

Following which in 1918, a course called Government Diploma in Accountancy was also launched in Bombay. Completing the course gave the individual the authority to audit across the country after a three-year training period. While this course was eventually discontinued, the government of Indian decided to maintain a register called the Register of Accountants in 1930. Even though several bodies were introduced throughout the years, many believed the accountancy profession was largely unregulated and triggered confusion.

Hence, to put a hold on all the chaos, after independence, in 1948 an expert committee was set to analyse the issues. It was then decided that a separate autonomous association of accountants should be set up to regulate the profession. The Indian government accepted the recommendations and the Chartered Accountants Act was passed in 1949 even before the nation became a republic. Under section 3 of the same act, ICAI was founded as a corporate body with perpetual succession and a common seal.

