Chartered Accountant Day 2021: Wishes, Images And Significance

To mark the formation of the Insitute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949, it is celebrated as the National Chartered Accountant Day.

To mark the formation of the Insitute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on this day in 1949, every year July 1 is celebrated as the National Chartered Accountant Day in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to all the Chartered Accountants of the country on Thursday. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of ICAI which is the second largest accounting body in the world after the American Insitute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Chartered Accountant Day wishes

  • CAs are the professional being who help us understand our accounts better. I will be always thankful to them. Happy CA Day 2021!
  • Becoming a qualified CA isn’t a cakewalk. It takes a lot of hard work to become one. I wish a very happy CA day to the CA community
  • CAs are always there for the rescue. I thank my CA for always helping me out
  • Constant Hard Work, Determination, Focus, and Dedication goes into making a Chartered Accountant. Happy CA Day 2021!
  • CA Day Is a Celebration of All the Hard Work and Commitment Chartered Accountants Put Into Their Work and Help the Country To Prosper. Happy National CA Day!
  • Without CAs, no company can function, no business can grow, no country can prosper….Cheers ti all the Chartered Accountants on National CA Day
  • The profession of CA demands consistent hard work, dedication and concentration and those who become CA are truly an inspiration, Best wishes on National CA Day.

Chartered Accountants Day images

History of ICAI

Before the independence of the country, the British Government had passed the Companies Act in India that prescribed a list of boos that every firm registered under the Act had to maintain in 1913. Subsequently, an auditor was also appointed under the same act which had the authority to audit the same books. Hence to work as an auditor, the individual was required to acquire a certificate after fulfilling certain conditions that allowed the person to exercise the power within the province.

Following which in 1918, a course called Government Diploma in Accountancy was also launched in Bombay. Completing the course gave the individual the authority to audit across the country after a three-year training period. While this course was eventually discontinued, the government of Indian decided to maintain a register called the Register of Accountants in 1930. Even though several bodies were introduced throughout the years, many believed the accountancy profession was largely unregulated and triggered confusion.

Hence, to put a hold on all the chaos, after independence, in 1948 an expert committee was set to analyse the issues. It was then decided that a separate autonomous association of accountants should be set up to regulate the profession. The Indian government accepted the recommendations and the Chartered Accountants Act was passed in 1949 even before the nation became a republic. Under section 3 of the same act, ICAI was founded as a corporate body with perpetual succession and a common seal. 

