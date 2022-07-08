Chaturmas 2022: Start Time, End Time, Significance And Other Details

Chaturmas holds great significance for Hindu devotees. As per the Hindu calendar, it begins on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadha month and ends on Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Chaturmas spans over four months as its name clearly indicates, Chatur means four and Maas means month.

Chaturmas is believed to be one of the most sacred months of the year which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. As the auspicious months are around the corner here, we bring you every detail about Chaturmas 2022.

Chaturmas start time

Chaturmas 2022 will start on Sunday, 10 July. It falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of Ashadha, Shukla Paksha. Moreover, on this day devotees celebrate the Devshayani Ekadashi. The Devshayani Ekadashi tithi begins on Saturday, 9th July 2022, 04:39 PM and ends on Sunday, 10th July 2022, 02:13 PM.

Chaturmas end time

Chaturmas ends on the Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik, Shukla Paksha which happens to be falling on November 4 this year. On this day devotees also keep the Devutthana Ekadashi Vrat and hence, the day is also referred to as Devuthani or Prabodhani Ekadashi.

Chaturmas significance

As per various mythological beliefs, during Chaturmas Lord Vishnu enters into a state of deep meditation for four months, starting from Devshayani Ekadashi. The Yoga Nidra period of Lord Vishnu is considered very holy in Hindu traditions. It is believed that Lord Vishnu rests on the coiled body of a serpent, known as Shesh Naag, in the cosmic ocean. During his absence, Lord Shiva takes care of the universe which is why the Chaturmas commences with Sharavan where devotees give an ode to Lord Shiva. During this period devotees also keep fast to get the blessings of both the lords.

Image: Shutterstock