Gujarat Day Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Dear Ones

Gujarat Day celebration marks on May 01. The significant day is celebrated as the foundation day for the state of Gujarat. The reason why the first day of May is marked as Gujarat and Maharashtra day in the respective state is that on this very day, 58 years ago, the existing state of Maharashtra was formed. However, Bombay had people speaking various languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi, and Konkani. So the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan began demanding a separate state.

The demonstration remained till 1960 and in the same year, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India's Parliament to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The bill came into effect on May 1, 1960. Check out Gujarat Day wishes to send your family friends.

Happy Gujarat Day Wishes

On this occasion, I pray that we take our glorious state of Gujarat to greater heights this year. Happy Gujarat Day!

Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

Let’s celebrate the glory, greatness, and grace of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day.

Wishing you a very Happy Gujarat Day!

Wishing all my fellow Gujaratis on the occasion of Gujarat Day!

This day I hope and pray to see the state attain greater success. Gujarat Day.

On Gujarat Day, I hope and pray to see the state attain greater success. Happy Gujarat Day.

Let's celebrate and take the culture, traditions and customs of Gujarat ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gujarat Statehood Day.

Best wishes to people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of development in the years to come.

The Jewel of the West, Gujarat is the pride of India. May this year bring more glory and success to our beloved state.

May Gujarat thrive, prosper and climb the ladder of progress. Wish you a Happy Gujarat Day.

Greetings on the foundation day of a state that gave this nation prominent figures in the field of business and politics. Happy Gujarat Day.

