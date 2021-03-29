Check Out These Holi Messages In English To Share With Friends & Family

Quick links:
The popular Hindu festival Holi is right around the corner. This year the festival will be celebrated on March 29. Over the years this ancient Hindu festival has grown in popularity across the world. The story behind Holi is still one of India’s most popular folklore. Every year children and adults likewise enjoy this festival with friends and family. Here are some Holi messages in English to share with your loved ones. Check out these Happy Holi Messages & Happy Holi Status'.
May God paint your life with the beautiful colours of a rainbow, and you become as colourful as a blooming flower.” â€• Happy Holi
Holi comes full of a happy environment around the people where people used to get involved for lots of happiness and good deeds and activities across every area. â€• Happy Holi 2021
it’s time for masti & lots of colours.
Here’s to the fun & Celebrations that may last throughout the year.
Playing more drinking less, loving more thinking less. This Holi spread the colours of positivity & motivation all around you.â€• Happy Holi
Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness in the life of all. â€• Happy Holi
My world is beautiful because of you and I wish to spend the rest of my life loving you. â€• HAPPY HOLI MY SWEETHEART
Be a free bird, to play with the vibrant colours of Holi. â€• Happy Holi 2021
May the shines of this Holi brighten your path towards progress and continued success. â€• Happy Holi!
May this festival of colours bring more cheerful colours in your life! â€• Happy Holi
Celebrating the colours of our beautiful relationship, I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life. Have a Colorful Holi
Let’s play Holi With A Splash Of Natural Colors. AMA Group Wishes You & Your Family A Very Happy & Wonderful Holi.
May this festival Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness, and Good Health. â€• Happy Holi
On your pink cheeks pink colour, on your red lips red colours, on your beautiful face all the colours. â€• Happy Holi
Take out the evil from you and digest the colour of peace in yourself this Holi, to spread the colour of love everywhere. â€• Happy Holi
Let’s celebrate the colour of our beautiful relationship. Wish you and your family a colourful Holi