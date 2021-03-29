Check Out These Holi Messages In English To Share With Friends & Family

The popular Hindu festival Holi is right around the corner. This year the festival will be celebrated on March 29. Over the years this ancient Hindu festival has grown in popularity across the world. The story behind Holi is still one of India’s most popular folklore. Every year children and adults likewise enjoy this festival with friends and family. Here are some Holi messages in English to share with your loved ones. Check out these Happy Holi Messages & Happy Holi Status'.

Holi Messages in English

Playing more drinking less, loving more thinking less. This Holi spread the colours of positivity & motivation all around you.â€• Happy Holi

Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness in the life of all. â€• Happy Holi

My world is beautiful because of you and I wish to spend the rest of my life loving you. â€• HAPPY HOLI MY SWEETHEART

Be a free bird, to play with the vibrant colours of Holi. â€• Happy Holi 2021

Holi Status in English

May the shines of this Holi brighten your path towards progress and continued success. â€• Happy Holi!

May this festival of colours bring more cheerful colours in your life! â€• Happy Holi

Celebrating the colours of our beautiful relationship, I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life. Have a Colorful Holi

Let’s play Holi With A Splash Of Natural Colors. AMA Group Wishes You & Your Family A Very Happy & Wonderful Holi.

May this festival Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness, and Good Health. â€• Happy Holi

On your pink cheeks pink colour, on your red lips red colours, on your beautiful face all the colours. â€• Happy Holi

Take out the evil from you and digest the colour of peace in yourself this Holi, to spread the colour of love everywhere. â€• Happy Holi

Let’s celebrate the colour of our beautiful relationship. Wish you and your family a colourful Holi

