Check Out These Inspiring Doctor's Day Quotes To Share On National Doctor's Day

March 30 every year is celebrated as National Doctor’s Day in the USA. With the coronavirus pandemic still looming over our day-to-day lives, National Doctor’s Day 2021 holds special significance as doctors have been at the forefront of our fight against this pandemic.

According to doctorsday.org, the first Doctor's Day observance held on March 30, 1933, in Winder, Georgia. The day was birthed when Eudora Brown Almond, wife of the popular physician Dr Charles B. Almond, decided to set aside a day to honour physicians and their hard work in our society.

Furthermore, on March 30, 1958, a Resolution Commemorating Doctors' Day was adopted by the United States House of Representatives. Then in 1990, legislation was introduced in the House and Senate to establish a national Doctor's Day. The proposal got overwhelming approval by the United States Senate and the House of Representatives and finally on October 30, 1990, President George Bush signed a public law designating March 30 as "National Doctor's Day 2021". Here are some Happy Doctor's Day quotes to share on this day.

Doctor's Day quotes

“Medicine cure diseases but only doctors can cure patients.”- Carl Jung

“God cannot be everywhere so He sent the Doctors with excellence and selflessness.”

“Wherever the art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of Humanity. ”â€• Hippocrates

“The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.”— Voltaire

“Not all heroes wear capes. In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the real heroes wear scrubs.”

“He is the best physician who is the most ingenious inspirer of hope.”— Samuel Taylor Coleridge

“A doctor is not a mechanic. A car doesn’t react with a mechanic, but a human being does.” —Randa Haines

“In nothing do men more nearly approach the gods than in giving health to men.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

“The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease.” — William Osler

“Let the young know they will never find a more interesting, more instructive book than the patient himself.” —Giorgio Baglivi

“Wear the white coat with dignity and pride, it is an honour and privilege to get to serve the public as a physician.” â€• Bill H. Warren

“I would still ‘do it again’ despite all the difficulty of training and roadblocks to just practice medicine. Truly is worth it!”â€• James A. Bowden

“A physician is obligated to consider more than a diseased organ, more than even the whole man — he must view the man in his world.”— Harvey Cushing

“Sometimes, the best thing we can do for our patients is to tell them what the best behaviour is and then negotiate something they can live with.” —Nancy Dickey

“To solve a difficult problem in medicine, don’t study it directly, but rather pursue a curiosity about nature and the rest will follow. Do basic research.”— Roger Kornberg

Image Credit: Canva