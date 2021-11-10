Chhath Puja 2021: Check Out Mahurat For Sandhya Arghya And Samagri Required

Chhath Puja is observed on the sixth day of the month of Karthika (in the Hindu calendar-Vikram Samvat) primarily across states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. This year the date coincides with November 10 (Gregorian calendar). The festival, which is dedicated to Surya Dev or Sun God, witnesses thousands of devotees giving Arghya to the rising and setting sun every year. The common rituals of the festival include bathing, fasting, offering water to the sun while bamboo soop, coconuts and sugarcane constitute the main samagri.

The festival extends over a period of four days-Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye, Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda, Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya and Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya. The fast of Chhath Puja is broken after offering food to the Sun after 36 hours.

Sandhya Arghya Puja Muhurat and time in Bihar, Jharkhand, UP

Celebrated on the third day of Chhath Puja, Sandhya Araghya requires devotees to observe a full day fast, without even the consumption of water. It is the only day of the festival when women offer Arghya (water) to the setting Sun. This year the day falls on November 10 with the time of sunset being 5:30 pm. Notably, the time for sunrise on November 11 (the next morning) is 06:41 am.

What samagri is required for Chhath Puja?

For the celebration of the festival, devotees need to get new clothes, a bamboo basket, plate, soop made up of brass or bamboo, sugarcane with leaves, water, diyas, glass, lota, rice, vermilion, raw coconut, sweets, jaggery, custard apple, sweet potato, radish, sandalwood, incense sticks, kumkum, camphor, Aipan, holy thread, Thekwa(to offer as prasad), Banana ghawad.

Some Happy Chhath Puja Wishes

"Let’s thank Sun God for the light and take a holy bath in the river too. May this Chhath Puja bring ample blessings throughout the year for you."

On this Chhath puja, may Chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath 2021.

May you and your loved ones be showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

May this Chhath Puja marks the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May the wishes to make this day be blessed by Sun God and come true.

Remove all darkness and embrace positivity. May this auspicious day bring luck and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy Chhath puja.

(Image: PTI)