Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2: Auspicious Colours To Wear On This Traditional Festival

Celebrated majorly in the Nothern part of the country, Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals to pray and please Surya Dev. The festival consists of four days celebration in which the God of the Sun is worshipped with utmost dedication and sincerity. This difficult fast is observed to thank the Sun for giving life and energy on earth. People also seek blessings from Surya Dev for their families, especially children.

Dressing up in beautiful traditional clothes, the smell of delicious sweets surrounding the environment and people praying in temples is what Chhath Puja looks like. Women, who observe the fast, visit several places to offer Prasad and Arghya to Surya Dev. The women usually dress up in different traditional attires as they worship God. There are some colours considered to be auspicious on the festival. Here is a list of the auspicious colours women can wear for Chhath Puja 2021.

Red

Red is considered one of the most auspicious colours for every festival. In India, brides tend to wear red at their weddings as it symbolises good fortune and happiness. The colour, therefore, has a special significance on Chhath Puja as married women tend to get ready as brides.

Yellow

As bright as the sun, yellow colour signifies wisdom, harmony, glory and happiness. As the Sun sheds slight yellowish blue light when it is near the horizon, it is considered as an auspicious colour on Chhatt Puja. Women can wear different shades of yellow ranging from lemon yellow to mustard.

Orange

Orange is considered an important and religious colour among Hindus. Chhatt Puja, being a Hindu festival, orange has its own significance. Orange is the colour between red and yellow and therefore holds the significance of them both.

Green

The colour green is considered to be close to nature. It symbolises happiness and fertility and is considered to be peaceful to the eyes. The green colour is also worn for positivity. For the occasion of Chhath Puja 2021, green can be worn with different combinations.

Pink

Much like red, pink is also an auspicious colour and holds similar significance. Moreover, pink is also a symbol of feminity, charm and sensitivity. The colour can be paired with yellow, green or red to be worn on the occasion.

(Image: Pixabay)