Last Updated:

Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4: Check Out Muhurat For Usha Arghya And Samagri Required

Here are the sunrise and sunset timings for Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 also known as Usha Arghya. Chhath Puja, Day 4 will take place on November 11.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Chhath Puja

Image: PTI


Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across the Indian states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and, Jharkhand and the southern parts of Nepal. The festival is celebrated for four days-Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye, Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda, Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya and Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya. 

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali, on the sixth day of the lunar month of Karthika (October–November) in the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat. The rituals include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) and Arghya to the setting and rising sun. Here are the Sunrise and Sunset timings for Chhath Puja Day 4 that will take place on November 11.

Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4, Usha Arghya Muhurat

  • Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 Sunrise timing Mumbai- 06:41 am
  • Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 Sunset timing Mumbai-  6:01 pm 
  • Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 Sunrise timing Bihar- 6:02 am
  • Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 Sunset timing Bihar- 5: 02 pm

Usha Arghya Pooja Samagri

The prasad offerings include sweets, Kheer, Thekua and fruits (mainly sugarcane, sweet lime and banana) offered in small bamboo baskets. The food is strictly vegetarian and is cooked without salt, onions or garlic. Emphasis is put on maintaining the purity of the food. The Samagri for Chhath Puja includes rice, red vermilion, lamp, coconut, turmeric, sugarcane, suthani, vegetable and sweet potato, pear, big lemons, honey, paan, caravans, camphor, sandalwood.

READ | Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Good Morning Chhath Puja Wishes, Images, Greetings

On the last day of Chhath puja also known as Usha Arghya, in the morning, an arghya is offered to the Sun God. On this day, before sunrise, the devotees have to go to the riverbank to offer an arghya (offerings) to the rising sun. After this, the protection of the child and the happiness of the entire family is sought from Chhatti maiyya for peace. After worship, devotees drink sharbat and raw milk and eat a little prasad in order to break one's fast which is called Paran or Parana. Although the festival is observed mostly in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, it is also common in areas where the diaspora and migrants from those areas have a presence.

READ | Chhath Puja 2021: Happy Chhath Puja Shayari, Badhai, Wishes Images in Hindi, Whatsapp DP

(Image: PTI)

READ | Chhath Puja Gana 2021: Best Chhath Puja Songs for the auspicious festival
READ | Chhath Puja 2021: Check out Mahurat for Sandhya Arghya and Samagri required
Tags: Chhath Puja, Chhath Puja 2021, Usha Arghya
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND