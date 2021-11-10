Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4: Check Out Muhurat For Usha Arghya And Samagri Required

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across the Indian states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and, Jharkhand and the southern parts of Nepal. The festival is celebrated for four days-Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye, Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda, Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya and Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya.

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali, on the sixth day of the lunar month of Karthika (October–November) in the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat. The rituals include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) and Arghya to the setting and rising sun. Here are the Sunrise and Sunset timings for Chhath Puja Day 4 that will take place on November 11.

Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4, Usha Arghya Muhurat

Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 Sunrise timing Mumbai- 06:41 am

Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 Sunset timing Mumbai- 6:01 pm

Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 Sunrise timing Bihar- 6:02 am

Chhath Puja 2021, Day 4 Sunset timing Bihar- 5: 02 pm

Usha Arghya Pooja Samagri

The prasad offerings include sweets, Kheer, Thekua and fruits (mainly sugarcane, sweet lime and banana) offered in small bamboo baskets. The food is strictly vegetarian and is cooked without salt, onions or garlic. Emphasis is put on maintaining the purity of the food. The Samagri for Chhath Puja includes rice, red vermilion, lamp, coconut, turmeric, sugarcane, suthani, vegetable and sweet potato, pear, big lemons, honey, paan, caravans, camphor, sandalwood.

On the last day of Chhath puja also known as Usha Arghya, in the morning, an arghya is offered to the Sun God. On this day, before sunrise, the devotees have to go to the riverbank to offer an arghya (offerings) to the rising sun. After this, the protection of the child and the happiness of the entire family is sought from Chhatti maiyya for peace. After worship, devotees drink sharbat and raw milk and eat a little prasad in order to break one's fast which is called Paran or Parana. Although the festival is observed mostly in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, it is also common in areas where the diaspora and migrants from those areas have a presence.

