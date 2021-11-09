Chhath Puja 2021: Details About Vidhi, Samagri, Story And How The Festival Is Celebrated

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in several parts of North India. On this day, worshipers extend their gratitude towards Surya Dev, Lord Surya, for giving life and energy to Earth. Chhath Puja is a four-day festival. This year, the festival began on November 8 and will conclude on November 11. The festival is majorly celebrated on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Karthik. The first day is known as Nahay Khay, while the next day is called Kharna. The fast of Chhath Puja is broken after offering food to the Sun after 36 hours.

Chhath Puja Vidhi and Samagri: How it is celebrated?

Chhath Puja is fondly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The festival includes a very difficult fast for the well being of one's family. Here is the entire Vidhi of Chhath Puja 2021, including the puja samagri and how the festival is celebrated.

On the auspicious day of Chhath Puja, the ones observing the fast must rise early, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Those staying close to a water body or a river may take a dip in the water, while those staying away can add a few drops of Gangajal to their regular water.

After taking the bath, the family members must prepare for the puja. For performing the pooja two canes, bamboo baskets and a winnow must be decorated using red colour.

Add fruits to the basket and cover it with a red cloth. Put aside one of the baskets for the morning arghya rituals. It must contain ginger, coconut, turmeric, bananas, groundnuts, pumpkin, cucumber, sprouted chana and more.

Thekua must be prepared, which requires wheat flour, ghee and jaggery.

In the evening, the family must head to the banks of a river or pond and offer their prayers to the water body. They also must prepare a Mandap with the sugarcanes. Offer seven oil or ghee lamps, incense sticks, raw rice with turmeric, indoor, flowers, bhog, thekua and a new saree. The family then must pray to the setting sun and then get back to their houses for the next day's puja.

(Image: Pixabay)