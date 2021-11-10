Chhath Puja 2021: Happy Chhath Puja Shayari, Badhai, Wishes Images In Hindi, Whatsapp DP

On the occasion of Chhath Puja 2021, here are some good morning wishes, photographs, and greetings to share with your loved ones. Visitors come from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh's neighbouring states to participate in the Chhath Puja, which honours the Sun God. In Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express appreciation and seek their blessings. It is also known as Chhathi, Dala Puja, Chhath Parv, Surya Shashti, and also Dala Chhath.

Devotees gather for the four-day occasion and take a ceremonial bath in rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water.

The 'Nahai Khai' ceremony took place on November 8, followed by the 'Usha Arghya' ritual on November 10. (prayers to the rising sun). The principal ritual on November 10 will be the presentation of 'arghya' to the Sun God. This is one of the largely celebrated festivals in India.

Happy Chhath Puja Shayari

छठ का आज है पावन त्यौहार,

सूरज की लाली माँ का हैं उपवास,

जल्दी से आओ अब करो न विचार,

छठ पूजा का खाने तुम प्रसाद.

हैप्पी छठ पूजा

छठ पूजा आयें बनके उजाला,

खुल जाएँ आप की किस्मत का ताला,

हमेशा आप पर रहे मेहरबान ऊपर वाला,

यहीं दुआ करता है आपका ये चाहने वाला.

हैप्पी छठ

तकलीफें आपको छु ना सकें कभी

उचाईयां आप हमेशा छुए

आपका हर लक्ष्य पूरा हो

यही प्रार्थना है हमारी

छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

Chhath Puja ki Badhai

सबके दिलों में हो सबके लिए प्यार

आने वाला हर दिन लाए खुशियों का त्योहार

इस उम्मीद के साथ आओ भुलाकर सारे गम

छठ पूजा का हम सब करे वेलकम।

रथ पे होकर सवार, सूर्य देव आएं आपके द्वार, सुख संपत्ति मिले आपको अपार, छठ पर्व की शुभकामनाएं।

खुशियों का त्योहार आया है, सूर्य देव से सब जगमगाया है, खेत खलिहान, धन और धान, यूं ही बनी रहे हमारी शान। छठ पूजा की बधाई

May Surya Dev, the Sun God, bless you with good health and wealth.

May all of your desires and prayers from Chhath Puja come true. Surya Devta is constantly present to bring light all around us; may our prayers be answered now and always. Happy Chhath Puja

May the occasion of Chhath Puja bring you fresh hope and possibilities, fulfil all of your wishes, and leave you smiling.

Chhath Puja Images in Hindi - Whatsapp DP

Image: Twitter/@TriptiSArt

Image: Twitter/@apki_nhi_hu_yr

Image: Twitter/@TriptiSArt

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)