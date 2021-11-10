Chhath Puja 2021: Happy Chhath Puja Wishes, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Quick links:
Chhath or Chhath Mahaparva is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival devoted to the solar deity, Surya, and mother goddess Chhathi Maiya. The four-day festivities include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from water consumption, standing in water, and offering Mahaprasad and 'Arghya' to the sun as it sets and rises. Some devotees also perform prostration marches as they head towards the river banks. The Chhath Parva started on November 8 and will end on November 11.
The festival is observed across the Indian subcontinent but is specifically celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand while some hamlets in the southern parts of Nepal also mark the occasion with great fervour.
Prayers are dedicated to the long life of children, good health, happiness of family, prosperity, and the fulfilment of desired results.
Devotees start their fast before the sun rises and end it as the sun sets in the evening with a diet based on pulses and selected vegetables.
Devotees are not allowed to drink a single drop of water throughout the day. In the evening after the sun sets, devotees take a dip in the water and then consume kheer and Chapati.
On the third day, Arghya is offered to the Sun God as the sun sets and in the evening, a basket is decorated with fruits, thekua (traditional Indian Prasada), and sweets.
On the last day of Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the Sun God in the morning. Devotees visit the riverbanks to offer an Arghya to the rising sun before sunrise. After offering their prayers, devotees drink Sharbat, raw milk, and eat little Prasada.