Chhath Puja 2021: Happy Chhath Puja Wishes, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Chhath or Chhath Mahaparva is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival devoted to the solar deity, Surya, and mother goddess Chhathi Maiya. The four-day festivities include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from water consumption, standing in water, and offering Mahaprasad and 'Arghya' to the sun as it sets and rises. Some devotees also perform prostration marches as they head towards the river banks. The Chhath Parva started on November 8 and will end on November 11.

The festival is observed across the Indian subcontinent but is specifically celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand while some hamlets in the southern parts of Nepal also mark the occasion with great fervour.

Prayers are dedicated to the long life of children, good health, happiness of family, prosperity, and the fulfilment of desired results.

The First day - Nahaye Khaye

Devotees start their fast before the sun rises and end it as the sun sets in the evening with a diet based on pulses and selected vegetables.

The Second day - Kharna

Devotees are not allowed to drink a single drop of water throughout the day. In the evening after the sun sets, devotees take a dip in the water and then consume kheer and Chapati.

The Third day- Pahla Arghya

On the third day, Arghya is offered to the Sun God as the sun sets and in the evening, a basket is decorated with fruits, thekua (traditional Indian Prasada), and sweets.

The Fourth day- Dusra Arghya

On the last day of Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the Sun God in the morning. Devotees visit the riverbanks to offer an Arghya to the rising sun before sunrise. After offering their prayers, devotees drink Sharbat, raw milk, and eat little Prasada.

Chhath Puja Wishes

Sun is the source of life and therefore, we must thank him with all our hearts.

Let us celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja with high spirits and love for all.

The celebrations of Chhath Puja have to be with the people you love. Happy Chhath Puja!

Let us make it a Chhath Puja full of hopes and dreams, peace and prosperity.

May this Chhath Puja shower you with the greatest joys and success. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja WhatsApp Status:

Chhath Puja is an expression of gratitude by fasting and offering prayers.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Chhath Puja! Let us pray and thank Mother Nature on this day.

Wishing everyone a life full of prosperity, positivity and peace on Chhath Puja.

Let us make it memorable this Chhath Puja by celebrating it together.

Let us celebrate this Chhath Puja with all zeal and enthusiasm. Warm wishes.

Chhath Puja Facebook Status:

This Chhath Puja, let's vow to embrace mother nature and celebrate the occasion with high spirits.

Let us make it a Chhath Puja full of enthusiasm and celebrations.

Chhath Puja is incomplete without having people to celebrate it with.

May all the negativities around us wash away with the holy bath of Chhath Puja.

Let us welcome Sun into our lives and thank him for all his blessings. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Images:

Image: Shutterstock, Representative