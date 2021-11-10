Chhath Puja 2021: Happy Chhath Puja Wishes, Greetings In Hindi And English

Chhath or Chhath Mahaparv is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival devoted to the solar deity, Surya, and mother goddess Chhathi Maiya. The four-day festivities incorporate holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from water consumption, standing in water, and offering Mahaprasad and 'Arghya' to the sun as it sets and rises. Some devotees also perform prostration marches as they head towards the river banks. On Tuesday, November 9 devotees are marking the second day of Chhath Puja- Kharna.

The festival is observed across the Indian sub-continent but is specifically celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and, Jharkhand while some hamlets in the southern parts of Nepal too mark the occasion with great fervour.

Now, as the propitious carnival is here, we have brought you some warm wishes, greetings, and messages In Hindi and English that you can convey to your friends and family members.

Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes in English

Let us make it a Chhath Puja full of hopes and dreams, peace and prosperity.

May this Chhath Puja shower you with the greatest joys and success. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is an expression of gratitude by fasting and offering prayers.

This Chhath Puja let's vow to embrace mother nature and celebrate the occasion with high spirits.

Let us make it a Chhath Puja full of enthusiasm and celebrations.

Chhath Puja is incomplete without having people to celebrate it with.

May all the negativities around us wash away with the holy bath of Chhath Puja.

Let us welcome Sun into our lives and thank him for all his blessings. Happy Chhath Puja

Let us celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja with high spirits and love for all

The celebrations of Chhath Puja have to be with the people you love. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2021 Wishes in Hindi

Chhath Puja ke paavan parv par Chhathi Mata ka ashirvad aur pyaar aap par barse. Apke Jeevan ki sabhi musibaton ka naash ho aur Jeevan mein khushi ka vaas ho.”

Chhath Puja ke paavan parv ki sabhi ko dher saari badhai.”

“Chhath Puja ka din lekar aaye hum sabke ke Jeevan mein nayi khushiyan aur nayi umang.”

“Barse hum sab par Chhath Mata ka ashirvad. Mubarak ho sabho Chhath Puja ka tyohar.”

“Naye rango se bhara ho aane wala saal. Chhath Puja ka tyohar barsaye hum par pyaar.”

“Chhath Puja ka shubh din hum sab ke Jeevan mein lekar aaye nayi umang and nayi tarang.

“Chhathi Mata ke khaas din aap ki zindagi mein lekar aaye nayi bahar aur apno ka pyaar. Mubarak ho aapko Chhath Puja ka tyohar.

“Pure ho aapke saare sapney. Saath rahe aapke apney sang. Khushiyon ka rahe ghar mein vaas. Barse aap par pyaar hi pyaar. Chhath Puja ki shubh kamnayein.”

Mubarak ho aapko Chhath Puja ka paavan par. Barse aapk par dher saari khushiyan aur prabhu ka ashirvad. Chhath Puja ki hardik badhaiyan.”

“Chhath Puja ka din aao saath milkar manayein. Nadi mein khada ho kar, surya devta ko naman karein. Chhath Puja ki badhai.”

