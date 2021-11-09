Chhath Puja 2021: How To Make Thekua & Gud Ki Kheer On Chhath? Check Easy Recipe Here

One of the much-awaited festivals in India, Chhath Puja has started from today. The preparation of the great festival of faith begins only after Diwali, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Nature is worshiped in Chhath, while devotees worship the sun as it rises and sets by offering arghya by the riverside. This festival is celebrated for six days after Diwali.

Today marks the second day of the Chhath festival. Hindu households prepare several types of sweets and delicacies. The most popular ones are Thekua, and Gud Ki Kheer aka Rasiaw to name a few. Both of these delicacies are made with ingredients, which are rich in proteins such as jaggery, ghee- and wheat flour. Check out the special recipe of Gud Ki Kheer, and Thekua.

Thekua and Gud Ki Kheer recipe

Ingredients required

500 gm wheat flour

2 teaspoon ghee

2 cup refined oil

2 cup water

300 gm sugar

1 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

1/2 cup grated coconut

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

Method

Prepare the sugar syrup by boiling water and sugar in a deep-bottomed pan on a medium flame. Once the sugar syrup is made, cool it down and add ghee, and stir to mix. Allow the syrup to cool down and knead a soft dough by adding wheat flour with grated coconut, fennel, and cardamom powder. Mix well, add sugar syrup and knead the dough, (don't make it too soft). Make small balls with your hands, press them flat, and use a cookie cutter to give them shape. To make them attractive, you may also emboss a design on them. Fry them till they are golden brown in color, keeping the flame low. Repeat the procedure with the remaining dough balls. Cool them at room temperature and store them in air-tight containers.

Gud Ki Kheer recipe

Ingredients required

Rice - half a cup (fasting)

Jaggery - 150 grams of

milk - 1 liter

Almonds - 2 spoons (finely chopped)

Cashew - 2 spoons (finely chopped)

Raisins - 2 spoons (finely chopped) )

Cardamom Powder - 1 tsp

Method

First, break the jaggery finely and chop the dry fruits. After this, wash the rice and soak it for over two hours. Place a big vessel on the gas and pour milk into it. When the milk comes to a boil, add rice to it and keep mixing it on a reduced gas flame. Add two teaspoons of water and jaggery and let it heat up. When jaggery mixes in the kheer, turn off the gas. Add nuts on the top and mix it. Finally, filter the jaggery aka gud through a sieve and mix it. Your Gud Ki Kheer is ready!

Image: PTI/Twitter/@MonaSharmapr