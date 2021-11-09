Chhath Puja 2021 Muhurat: Surya Arghya Mantra And Other Rituals To Perform On Day 3

Chhath Puja, which honours the Sun God, attracts visitors from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh's neighbouring states, has its day 3 today. Devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha in Hindu tradition to express gratitude and seek their blessings. During the four-day event, devotees assemble and take a sacred bath in rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water.

On November 8, the 'Nahai Khai' ceremony will take place, followed by the 'Usha Arghya' ritual on November 11. (prayers to the rising sun). On November 10, the major ritual will be the presentation of 'argha' to the Sun God.

Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3: Chhath Puja 2021 Muhurat

Sandhya Arghya, the third day of Chhath puja, is dedicated to the worship of the Sun as it rises in the morning. Bihaniya is another name for this day (Morning Arghya). It falls on the Hindu month of Kartik's Shukla, Paksha Shashti. This is the most important day of the Chhath Puja, also known as the chhathi day. Devotees take a dip in the holy water body in the evening after preparing the prasad and worship the Sun deity and chhathi Maiya. Shashthi Devi Vrat Katha and chhath folk songs are sung in the evening after the Sun God is worshipped.

Chhath Puja 2021: Muhurat rituals

Devotees, along with their families and friends, offer Bihaniya Aragh at the ghat of the Ganga or any other holy water body early in the morning. The devotees assemble with their family and friends along the riverbank to present bhorwa arghya to the rising Sun. Those who worship Chatti Maiyya also spread thekua before returning home. Fasting folks break their fast by asking the elders for blessings and then eating ginger with water. They then eat the rest of the Prasad that has been prepared. Females spend the night singing traditional Chhath songs throughout the event. During Chhath Puja, there is also a custom of "Dandwat Pranam".

People, who have wished or wish to achieve something, take an oath to go to the Chhath Ghat by lying down on the ground and saluting in plain cloth. The devotee draws a circle line on the ground with the use of a "Kanda", a sort of stick easily accessible in the neighbourhood or in fields, by lying on his stomach and stretching both hands in "Pranaam Mudra". The devotee bathes in the holy river and worships Chatti Maiyya after arriving on the Ghat after "Dand".

(IMAGE: PTI / Representative Image)