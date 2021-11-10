Chhath Puja 2021, Usha Arghya: Here's Sunrise & Sunset Timing In UP, Bihar & Jharkhand

Considered as one of the most important and auspicious festivals observed across various states of India, Chhath Puja is celebrated to show gratitude towards Surya Dev, Lord Surya, for giving life and energy to Earth. It is widely celebrated in the parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh and is observed on the sixth day of the month of Karthika according to the Hindu calendar-Vikram Samvat. This year, the festival will be celebrated from November 8 to November 11.

Celebrated across four days, the first day is called Nahaye Khaye followed by Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda for the second day, the third day being called Sandhya Arghya and the fourth day being Usha Arghya. The rituals for the festival include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water, and offering prasad. Arghya to the setting and the rising sun is also observed during the rituals. Check out the timings of sunrise and sunset for the fourth day of Chhath Puja 2021.

Chhath Puja timings for Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja Day 4 Sunrise time in Bihar - 6:02 AM

Chhath Puja Day 4 Sunrise time in Mumbai- 6:41 AM

Chhath Puja Day 4 Sunset time in Bihar - 5:02 PM

Chhath Puja Day 4 Sunset time in Mumbai- 6:01 PM

Also known as Paran Din, the fourth and final day of Chhath Puja witnesses devotees offering Usha Arghya or Dusri Argya to the rising sun. Devotees who observed a fast can break it by distributing prasad on Saptami Tithi.

Samagri required for Chhath Puja

Devotees need ingredients like a bamboo basket, plate, soop made up of brass or bamboo, sugarcane with leaves, water, diyas, glass, lota, rice, vermilion, raw coconut, sweets, jaggery, custard apple, sweet potato, radish, sandalwood, incense sticks, kumkum, camphor, Aipan for the celebration of the festival. They also deck up in new clothes to mark the occasion.

Devotees of the Chhath puja offer Arghya in a water body and believe doing it will help them absorb the Sun's energy into their bodies without consuming liquid and food. Devotees in large numbers gather at the bank of the river early in the morning and wait for the sunrise.

(Image: PTI)