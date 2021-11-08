Chhath Puja Begins Today: Know All About Important Dates, Celebrations, And More

With the beginning of the auspicious Chhath Puja on Monday, several parts of India are all set to celebrate the four-day festival starting today, November 8. Celebrated after Diwali, Chhath Puja is performed by the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as they keep fast and worship the Sun god during these days.

Meanwhile, the Chhath Puja is celebrated twice a year. It starts with the Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends with the Kartik Shukla Saptami. During this while, devotees offer 'Arghya' to the Sun god by standing in knee-deep water during sunset.

Chhath Puja 2021 dates

Celebrated on the fourth day after Diwali, Chhath Puja 2021 starts on Monday, November 8, and will conclude on Thursday, November 11. During these four days, people keep a fast of 36 hours and break it after offering Arghya to the Sun god.

Chhath Puja 2021 celebrations

The first day of Chhath Puja which is called 'Nahay Khay' is celebrated by taking a bath, wearing new clothes, and further preparing prasad for the Sun god. Chana dal and Kaddoo Bhaat is a popular dish prepared by devotees on this day.

Later, on the second day which is called Kharna, a prasad of kheer is prepared. Devotees have this prasad and then begin their 36 hours fast.

On the third day which falls on November 10, devotees continue their nirjala (without water) fast. Also, the thekua prasad is prepared for the Chhath Puja after which at sunset 'Arghya' is offered to the Sun god in any nearby water bodies.

Finally, on the last and final day of Chhath Puja, November 11, devotees offer Usha Arghya to the rising sun and finally conclude their fast and also distribute Prasad.



Image: PTI