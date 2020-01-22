Chinese New Year 2020: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Celebration

As the Chinese New Year is approaching, people from the community are all ready to welcome the year 2020. Chinese people across the world are busy prepping up with the decoration.

As this is Year of the Rat, the community is adorning their home with red colour and joining grandeur parades to celebrate and wish everyone a happy, healthy and a prosperous year ahead. Here’s everything you need to know about the Chinese New Year 2020.

When is the Chinese New Year 2020?

The first day of the Chinese New Year is called the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year. This year, it will fall on January 25, 2020, i.e. Saturday. Every year, the date changes. Depending upon the Gregorian calendar, the day of celebration varies annually. Therefore, the lunisolar Chinese calendar determines the date on which the Chinese New Year is celebrated.

How is Chinese New Year celebrated?

Generally, the Chinese New Year celebration continues for over a fortnight. It ends with the Lantern Festival, which will be held on February 8 this year. Also known as the Spring Lantern Festival, this festival starts on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month every year.

Everything to know about the Chinese New Year 2020

This year is considered as Year of the Rat. The Chinese calendar is categorized into 12-year cycles, which means that the next Year of the Rat will arrive after 12 years. Similarly, it happens with the other years.

The previous year was known as the Year of the Pig, which is the last animal according to the Chinese Zodiac. On the other hand, the next year will mark the Year of the Ox, which is the second animal.

According to some people, Rodents are considered to be a symbol of quick-wittiness, smartness, and intelligence. This is demonstrated in a story, which is usually told during the New Year celebrations by the Chinese community.

As per a Chinese myth, the Jade Emperor celebrated his birthday and organised a race for 12 animals. The rank of each animal determines their rank in the Chinese zodiac.

According to the legend, the Rat hopped on the Ox’s back, who reached the finish line first. But it jumped off the Ox and crossed the finish line before any other animal could. It has won and now tops the rank in the Chinese zodiac.

