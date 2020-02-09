Chocolate Day 2020: Status Ideas To Make Your Day Sweeter And Full Of Love

Valentine's Week has just started its course, and all the lovers are quenching for ideas to make their loved ones feel special. Followed by the Rose Day and Propose Day, is the Chocolate Day. The day that comes after the Propose Day is for all suitors, who wish to propose their loved ones with a box of chocolate, or a wonderful gift.

While many prefer celebrating Valentine's Day with their lovers, you can also spend the day (or week) with your friends and family, who love you unconditionally. Meanwhile, take a look at some Chocolate day statuses you can post on your Whatsapp to wish your loved ones on this special day.

Chocolate Day Whatsapp status for your special someone:

Life is like a chocolate box, Each chocolate is like a portion of life,

Some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all are delicious.

Happy Chocolate Day Nothing can express happiness other than chocolate, let’s be together and say “Kuch meetha ho jaye”. Happy Chocolate Day!

It’s Chocolate day…

So let’s celebrate the occasion with chocolate.

That will make the occasion all the more sweeter. True happiness will be found only

in true love but a Chocolate can deliver it too.

Happy Chocolate Day All you need is love.

But a little chocolate

Now and then doesn’t hurt. Happy Chocolate Day! It’s Chocolate day…

So let’s celebrate the occasion with chocolate.

That will make the occasion all the more sweeter.

Life is like a box of chocolates and I want to share it with you.

You never know what you’re getting next but I want to have it with you. The greatest gift anyone can give is to be kind, considerate, forgiving, and compassionate at all times, but the sweetest gift is a chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day! These are my two new best friends, Coffee and Chocolate: neither talk back to me and both make me feel "Great..!" When you don’t have words to utter in front of your partner, let the chocolates do all the talking. Sending you heaps of chocolates along with my immeasurable love!

