Chocolate Day 2020: Wishes And Messages You Can Send To Your Beloved

Chocolate Day which is celebrated every year on February 9 is the third day of Valentine's week. The day comes just after the Propose Day. So, if you have proposed to someone on February 8, then it is a day to present him/her a wonderful gift and start a new journey of love on a sweet note. Well, what could be better than a bar of chocolate? So, this year enhance the charm of your relationships and add more sweetness in life by giving chocolate to your partner. Along with chocolates, here are some Chocolate Day wishes you can share with your friends, dear ones and your partner.

ALSO READ: Propose Day WhatsApp Status For Those Who Want To Be Subtle

Chocolate Day wishes and messages

All you need is Love but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. Happy Chocolate Day!

My dear,

You are so soft like dairy milk,

You are so silky like Cadbury milk,

You are so lovely like my sweetheart.

Happy Chocolate Day!

You are so soft like dairy milk, You are so silky like Cadbury milk, You are so lovely like my sweetheart. Happy Chocolate Day! Nothing can express happiness other than chocolate, let’s be together and say “Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye”.

Whenever I gorge on that favourite chocolate of mine, I am always reminded about you; a little bitter and a whole lot sweet.

Some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are delicious but none of the chocolate is like you.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2020 Sites To Visit For Online Flower Delivery In Bangalore

Hey, Its Chocolate Day and I am sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. May you always be smiling.

No jewellery, no gifts, no money is going to impress my foodie babe as much as chocolate. Sending a box full of chocolates for you babe....... Happy Chocolate Day!

You are my choco-pie and I am your hot chocolate. Love you!

Chocolates are like true love. As soon as you taste it, you will feel the different dimensions in this existence. Happy chocolate day!

Just like the sweetness of chocolates, your smiling face gives me immense happiness. Happy chocolate day darling!

ALSO READ: Valentines Week: Here Is A Compilation Of Each Day In The Valentines Week List

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Romantic Restaurants In Dubai To Have Dinner With Your Loved One