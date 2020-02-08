Chocolate Day Jokes: Humour Your Partner On The Occasion With These Jokes

Valentine's week has started and all the passionate lovers are all set to impress their partners with gifts, surprises, and unique ideas. On these days of love, people celebrate affection with its utmost tenderness. They bring flowers, write notes, buy teddy bears and other gifts to make their better half feel special in many ways. Where single people express their love to their crushes and love interests, happily married couples enjoy the care and ecstasy with each other throughout this Valentine's week.

February 9, 2020, is 'Chocolate Day' of the Valentine week. Many lovers go to find perfect chocolates to fill their relationships with the sweetness of cocoa. Some people love to add some humour to their chocolate day wishes by sending jokes or by writing jokes on their sweet notes while giving the chocolate to their dear ones.

Well, it is not necessary to enjoy the chocolate day only with your better, one can also enjoy the sweetness of the day with friends and family. Here are some hilarious jokes that you would love to share with your loved ones to spread joy and happiness.

Also Read | What day is after Rose Day? Know all about Valentine's Week to celebrate love

Jokes for Chocolate Day wishes

What do you call people who like to drink hot chocolate all year long?… Cocoa-Nuts. Happy Chocolate Day!!



What do you get when you mix Ice, chocolate, a big strawberry, a giant pineapple, and cold milk?… The worlds best Sundae! Happy Chocolate Day!!



What is a French cat’s favourite dessert?… Chocolate mousse! Happy Chocolate Day!!



If Jake has 30 chocolate bars and eats 25, what does he have? Diabetes….. Jake has diabetes… Happy Chocolate Day!!



Maths Teacher: Agar Aapke pas 12 Chocolate Ho or 5 Tum Reena Ko Dedo 3 Meena ko or 4 Tina ko to Batao Ab Tumhare Paas kya hai? Student: 3 Girlfriends :-) Happy Chocolate Day!!



How does the recipe for German chocolate cake begin?… First, invade ze kitchen. Happy Chocolate Day!!

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020: Perfect date ideas for adventure lovers

Here's The Schedule Of Valentine Week This Year

Rose Day: February 7, 2020 - Friday

Propose Day: February 8, 2020 - Saturday

Chocolate Day: February 9, 2020 - Sunday

Teddy Day: February 10, 2020 - Monday

Promise Day: February 11, 2020 - Tuesday

Hug Day: February 12, 2020 - Wednesday

Kiss Day: February 13, 2020 - Thursday

Valentines Day: February 14, 2020 - Friday

Also Read | Rose Day pictures and quotes to wish your special someone this Valentine week

Also Read | Valentines week: Here is a compilation of each day in the Valentines week list