Choti Diwali 2021: Narak Chaturdashi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance, Quotes & More

Diwali or Deepawali is the most important festival for Hindus. Celebrated in several parts of India, it is also known as the Festival of Lights. Strings of lights hanging all around, diyas brightening up balconies and verandas, beautiful rangolis outside houses, the smell of freshly cooked sweets and positive vibes mixed with the cold breeze is what Diwali is all about. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj.

Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated a day before the grand festival of Diwali. It is also known by different names, including Roop Chaudas, Kali Chaudas, Bhoot Chaturdashi or Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi. This year, Choti Diwali will be celebrated on November 3, 2021. Here are all details about its vidhi, puja, muhurat, timing and significance.

Choti Diwali Puja Vidhi 2021

On the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi, the God of death, Yamraj, is worshipped. It also includes Deep Daan as an important ritual. On this day, the worshippers stand facing the south direction and put a few black sesame seeds in water. This is to offer those seeds to God Yamraj. As per the Hindu legends, worshipping Yamraj on this day by taking his 14 names prevents the world from going to Narak after death.

Choti Diwali Muhurat

Shubh Muhurat is the auspicious time during which the puja should be performed. Hindus prefer the Shubh Muhurat to perform several religious ceremonies. For this Choti Diwali, the Shubh Muhurat begins at 9:02 am on November 3 and ends at 6:03 am on November 4. The Muhurat for the ritual of bathing begins at 5:40 am and ends at 6:03 am on November 3.

Choti Diwali significance

As per Hindu legends, Choti Diwali holds a lot of importance. The day is celebrated as Lord Krishna's wife Satyabhama beheaded the demon, King Narakasur. The festival is popular as Narak Chaturdashi in Maharashtra and part of Southern India. On this day, people usually take bath before sunrise and apply fragrances to mark the victory of good over evil.

Choti Diwali wishes

The festival of Diwali is all about positivity. On this day, one must spread smiles and wish for peace, love, and prosperity. Here are some images to wish Choti Diwali.

