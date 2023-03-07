Choti Holi 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the largest Hindu festivals. As Holi will be celebrated on March 8, it is the day for Choti Holi aka Holika Dahan, which falls a day before the festival. A night before Holi, worshippers light the Holika bonfire and celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Choti Holi is also known as Holika Deepak.

Choti Holi wishes, messages and quotes

1. Give your life wings and fly in colorful sky; enjoy the shower of rainbow rain and steal the hues of love. Feel it and make it your own; love it and accept what comes. Life is nothing but a colorful journey, so enjoy your way of life. I wish you a happy Holi.

2. Renew yourself with splashing of the color and say goodbye to your boring black and while life. Live full and be you and spread the colors of joy to others. Give a color to your smile and give a color to your tear, life seems colorful. Happy holy my friend.

3. May god gift you all the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of love and all other colors you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.

4. I wish God shower you with the best of the wishes on the occasion of Hol. I wish God fill your life with the best of the shades on this festive occasion and give you more reasons to smile, more reasons to enjoy life. A very colorful and blessed Holi to you my buddy.

5. Let us dedicate the festival of colours to our beautiful friendship which is a blend of all colours. Let us create new memories this year on this special occasion. Wishing you a very Happy Holi 2023.

6. On this colorful festival, let us come together to celebrate the moments of happiness and joy. Let us spend special moments of friendship on Holi. Best wishes to you on Holi my friend.

7. Let the colors flow in your life, let them make their own memories; the days I spend with you are colorful and I wish the color of our friendship never fades whatever the situation will be. I wish you a very happy Holi.

8. Our all emotions take a color to express, because our life is a big canvas and the challenge of life is to make it colorful. You share the colors of joy, happiness and smile with me and make my canvas perfect. Happy Holi my friend

9. The time has come to throw water balloons, taste delicious sweets and rub all colors to your life. Take a dip in the hues and feel the colors as every color has its own story to tell. Don’t miss it and enjoy Holi. Happy Holi.

10. Paint a new image with the hues of love, joy and happiness, wash your brush and shake off your all pain with it. Love your life and pour all colors in your heart. Happy Holi.

